Serendipity's Embrace Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Serendipity's Embrace episode 5 will air on tvN on Monday (August 5) at 10:40 pm KST. It will focus on the romantic journey between Kang Hoo Young and Lee Hong Joo. Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It stars Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som.

Jong Hyeop will portray a financial planner named Kang Hoo Young. So Hyun will appear as an animation producer named Hong Joo. Ji On will portray writer Bang Jun Ho, a person who develops a relationship with the female lead after he met her while publishing his first novel. Da Som will appear as English teacher Kim Hye Ji, Hong Joo's best friend.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil, a friend of Hong Joo and Hye Ji. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle, Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother Baek Do Seon.

Here is everything about Serendipity's Embrace episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Serendipity's Embrace will air its next episode on tvN on Monday (August 5) at 8:40 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING. K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of this mini-series:

US - 6:40 am

Canada - 6:40 am

Australia - 10:10 pm

New Zealand - 12:40 am

Japan - 8:40 pm

Mexico - 5:40 am

Brazil - 8:40 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 pm

India - 5:10 pm

Indonesia - 6:40 pm

Singapore - 7:40 pm

China - 7:40 pm

Europe - 12:40 pm

France - 12:40 pm

Spain - 12:40 pm

UK - 11:40 am

South Africa - 1:40 pm

Philippines - 7:40 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young will enjoy a beach date in the upcoming episode. The newly released stills show the male lead flashing his bright smile while enjoying time with his first love. The images also show Hoo Young flirting with Hong Joo on their way to the beach. According to the production team, the female lead experienced a change after spending time with her high school classmate.

The followers of this romantic comedy-drama eagerly wait to watch the blossoming romance between the onscreen couple.