Serendipity's Embrace Episode 3 Recap, Review, Reactions 

Serendipity's Embrace episode 3 aired on SBS TV on Monday (July 29) at 8:40 pm KST. The chapter followed Lee Hong Joo, Kang Hoo Yeong, Bang Jun Ho, and Kim Hye Ji. The complicated relationship between the onscreen couple took a new turn.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Lee Hong Joo remained clueless about Kang Hoo Yeong's secret crush on her in Serendipity's Embrace episode 3. The mini-series picked up where it left off last week and followed the onscreen couple. When the male lead stepped forward to help his high school friend, she felt happy. The female lead thanked her high school friend and asked him to remain ignorant. He felt furious after knowing about her ex-boyfriend.

Hoo Yeong decided to spend time with Hong Joo to make her feel better. But she kept avoiding him until that evening. The high school friends decided to enjoy a meal after work. The male lead was excited until he saw Hye Ji. He felt betrayed and irritated. Although the female lead created a space for her friend to confess her love to the male lead, Hye Ji and Hoo Yeong felt uncomfortable around each other.

The Confession

Hye Ji realized about Hoo Yeong's secret crush on her best friend. She asked him about it and felt sad when he confessed everything. She remained confused because it was difficult to decide whether she should support her high school friend. Hye Ji kept her distance from Hoo Yeong and Hong Joo until the female lead got injured in a car accident.

Hoo Yeong was on his way to the US when he received a call from Hye Ji. She informed him about the car accident and requested him to help her best friend. He rushed to the hospital and waited for Hong Joo to open her eyes. The male lead confessed his love towards the end of the episode.

Serendipity's Embrace Episode 3 Review, Reactions

I think it's an Asian thing, the English teacher × sports teacher, always have a thing going on between them.

I love how chill Hong Ju's friend is after knowing he likes Hong Ju. Again, the calm drama I needed. #SerendipitysEmbraceEp3

I love how everyone, including his friend, is ready to beat up Bang Joon Ho lmao. And his sob story is not doing anything for us.

At this point, I wonder if LHJ doesn't know or if she's pretending not to know since her bestie likes him + she's barely over her heartbreak. This man's eyes have been so that Hye Jin caught it with one glance.

Chae Jong Hyeop has such a stunning gaze when he likes someone, and the slight smile is just This ep gave me serious butterflies oh I needed it why is it so short?

It is an eight-episode drama. I'm all for reducing the number of episodes a show has if it will reduce all that unnecessary filler (including angst) that does nothing to progress the story.

I loved how mature she was. She didn't blame Hong Ju nor did anything to harm her, she got hurt, and no one can blame her, but she still values Hong Ju and their friendship, for her friendship is way more important than her crush on anyone else.

I like this second lead couple. They're so cute, and I hope he confesses soon without interruptions.

Kim So Hyun as an actress amazes me. I've always thought she excelled as a sad pitiful character, but she surprised me with her role here. Her childlike personality here is so natural and perfect. She embodied Hong Joo perfectly. I'm amazed.