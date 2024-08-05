Serendipity's Embrace Episode 4 Recap, Review, Reactions 

Serendipity's Embrace episode 4 aired on SBS TV on Tuesday (July 30) at 8:40 pm KST. It took the viewers through the high school days of Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Yeong. The flashback sequences teased the beginning of a romantic journey for the onscreen couple. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Yeong took their relationship to the next level in Serendipity's Embrace episode 4. The chapter began by featuring the hospital scene between the onscreen couple. The male lead tried hard to express his feelings to the female lead. But she decided to hide her feelings from him for the sake of her best friend.

Finally, Kim Hye Ji played Cupid to help her best friend. She asked Uncle Wook to help her. The English teacher told her best friend, Son Kyung Taek, was her boyfriend. They pretended to be deeply in love with each other. Uncle Wook supported them. Hong Joo and Hoo Yeong got enough space to get closer.

Love is in the Air

Hong Joo and Hoo Yeong remembered their high school days and recollected all the good memories. Serendipity's Embrace episode 4 revealed the relationship between the onscreen couple through flashback scenes. Hoo Yeong was Hong Joo's first love. She hid her feelings for her best friend. When they met again after ten years, the female lead struggled to hide her feelings.

Hoo Yeong remained clueless about Hong Joo's first love. The financial advisor remembered the time he spent with the animation producer. He did not know how she felt around him. She secretly enjoyed the time they spent together. The chapter teased the beginning of a new romantic relationship for the onscreen couple.

Reviews and Reactions

The amount of sweetness and romance in #SerendipitysEmbraceEp4 was so insane. Hoo Yeong, you are as sly as a fox. But I like your attitude to finally getting your first love!!

Hong Joo uses cartoons to block out painful moments as a kid or mask her sadness with the excuse of spicy Ramen. These moments highlight how she has never allowed herself the freedom to grieve or confront her true feelings thus arresting her personal growth #SerendipitysEmbrace

I'm glad he let her fight this battle and didn't get involved. A lot of time in scenes women are catering to the male emotions by calming them down because they want to be the center of every situation.

Love seeing flashbacks like this cause we get to understand more about each character. They're so cute.

FINALLY got to watch #SerendipitysEmbraceEp4 and it was SO CUTE?!?!!! Hu Young acting like the careless caring boyfriend and Hong Ju pretending not to like it? Oh please they were cute as teenagers but I love them as adults! So curious about the aftermath of #SerendipitysEmbrace.

I feel like screaming after finally watching episodes 3-4. Yun Jun's hairstyle in Serendipity finally changed like this plus glasses, unlike in the previous episode. I don't like his long and messy hairstyle.

His eyes can speak. His non-verbal answer sent shivers down my spine and made my heart flutter.

I'm ready to watch HooJu's arguments and cute quarrels for at least 100 episodes, why only 8, I don't want to say goodbye to them in 2 weeks

The way he approaches her slowly shows how he treats her like a precious treasure while making sure she's okay with it. I was smitten by him.