Serendipity's Embrace Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Serendipity's Embrace episode 2 will air on tvN on Tuesday (July 23) at 10:40 pm KST. It will feature another unexpected meeting between Kang Hoo Young and Lee Hong Joo. Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It stars Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som.

Jong Hyeop will portray a financial planner named Kang Hoo Young. So Hyun will appear as an animation producer named Hong Joo. Ji On will portray writer Bang Jun Ho, a person who develops a relationship with the female lead after he met her while publishing his first novel. Da Som will appear as English teacher Kim Hye Ji, Hong Joo's best friend.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil, a friend of Hong Joo and Hye Ji. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle, Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother, Baek Do Seon.

Here is everything about Serendipity's Embrace episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Serendipity's Embrace will air its next episode on tvN on Tuesday (July 23) at 8:40 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING. K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of this mini-series:

US - 6:40 am

Canada - 6:40 am

Australia - 10:10 pm

New Zealand - 12:40 am

Japan - 8:40 pm

Mexico - 5:40 am

Brazil - 8:40 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 pm

India - 5:10 pm

Indonesia - 6:40 pm

Singapore - 7:40 pm

China - 7:40 pm

Europe - 12:40 pm

France - 12:40 pm

Spain - 12:40 pm

UK - 11:40 am

South Africa - 1:40 pm

Philippines - 7:40 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young will enjoy an amusement park date in the upcoming episode. The newly released stills show the male lead flashing his bright smile while enjoying time with his first love. The images also show Hoo Young taking earnest pictures of Hong Joo, who is dressed like a King. According to the production team, the female lead experienced a change after spending time with her high school classmate.

"In Episode 2 airing today, Hong Joo experiences an exciting change. She experiences unfamiliar heart flutters during her unexpected date with Hoo Young, awakening her frozen romantic cells. Additionally, tune in to see how the reappearance of her first love, Joon Ho, impacts Hong Joo, making for an intriguing development," the producers shared.

The promotional photos tease an unpleasant meeting between Hong Joo and her first love, Bang Joon Ho. Although Joon Ho smiles after meeting his first love, Hong Joo replies with an unfriendly gaze. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama might get to know the painful breakup between the two characters in the upcoming episode.