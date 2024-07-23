'The Opening is So Pretty' - Serendipity's Embrace Wins Viewers' Hearts with Promising Premiere 

Serendipity's Embrace won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide with its promising premiere. The romantic comedy-drama aired its first episode on Monday (July 22). It received rave reviews from drama lovers across the globe. Some netizens said the opening was so pretty, while others shared that they liked everything about this mini-series.

"Feel the serendipity of first love in this romance drama, #SerendipitysEmbrace. It will be a sweet & simple romcom. So I think it'll be great to watch when you want to relax. We don't always need complex dramas and plot twists," a K-drama lover tweeted.

"The first episode is already so good like it gave me the feels for real with the first love theme. Also, can we talk about how Hong Joo remembers every detail that happened that day he met Hoo Young? I'm excited for the next episode," another K-drama fan wrote.

Serendipity's Embrace, starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, will return with a new episode on tvN on Tuesday (July 23) at 8:40 pm KST. Here is everything about the mini-series.

Story and Casts

The romantic comedy-drama is based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name written by Nam Ji Eun. It tells the story of an animation producer named Hong Joo, who unexpectedly runs into her first love, Hoo Young, 10 years later. They begin a new journey together and experience positive changes in their lives. K-dramas lovers can look forward to the challenges the onscreen couple will face as they chase their dreams and try to find true love.

Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It stars Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som. Jong Hyeop will portray a financial planner named Kang Hoo Young. So Hyun will appear as an animation producer named Hong Joo. Ji On will portray writer Bang Jun Ho, a person who develops a relationship with the female lead after he met her while publishing his first novel. Da Som will appear as English teacher Kim Hye Ji, Hong Joo's best friend.

The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil, a friend of Hong Joo and Hye Ji. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother Baek Do Seon.

Serendipity's Embrace Preview: