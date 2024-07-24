Serendipity's Embrace Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, Reactions

Serendipity's Embrace, starring Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som, aired its first episode on tvN on Monday (July 22) at 8:40 pm KST. It featured the return of Kang Hoo Yeong to South Korea and his awkward first meeting with Lee Hong Joo in 10 years. The viewers also met Yoon Ji On as writer Bang Jun Ho and Kim Da Som as English teacher Kim Hye Ji.

Hoo Yeong was happy to reunite with Hong Joo immediately after he returned from the US. He remembered when they were together and wanted to rekindle his friendship with her. But Hong Joo kept avoiding him because of her current situation. She tried to ignore him every time they met unexpectedly. The onscreen couple recollected the memories of their high school days. Though the male lead cherished those memories, the female lead felt embarrassed remembering the old days.

Serendipity's Embrace follows financial planner Hoo Yeong, who feels excited after meeting his first love from high school. Hong Joo is an animation producer who does not believe in romantic relationships because of the painful experiences of her past relationship. The mini-series will reveal if Hoo Yeong will succeed in making Hong Joo believe in love again.

Director Song Hyun Woo helmed the directorial position of Serendipity's Embrace. It is based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. The supporting cast includes Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Won Jung will feature Kwon Sang Pil, a friend of Hong Joo and Hye Ji. Sung Bin will play physical education teacher Son Kyung Taek. Dae Chul will portray Hoo Young's uncle, Baek Wook. Jung Hee will appear as Bae Hye Sook, the CEO of Peter's Pen. Jung Nan will play Kang Hoo Young's mother, Baek Do Seon.

Reviews and Reactions

I really love this type of friendship where you can not talk for a while but when you meet again, it's like you never left each other. There's so much beauty in the unspoken trust behind these kinds of relationships.

Done with the first episode of #SerendipitysEmbrace and IT'S SOOO GOOD totally my kind of genre/trope, I'm hooked!! He fell first and he fell harder we haven't seen much of Hong Joo's pov but I'm pretty sure she kept her feelings since her bestie likes Hoo Yeong.

The first episode is already sooo good like it gave me the feels for real with the first love theme. Also can we talk about how Hong Joo remembers every detail that happened that day he met Hoo Yeong? I'm excited for the next episode.

I had a good time watching the first episode and I'm excited to see more of Hong Joo and Hu Yeong's story. Their paths keep crossing. It really feels like serendipity.

I love episode 1 so much. I love the banter. And how Hong Joo pretend not recognized when they first met. Haha i think sometimes I do that too. And I love the dumpling moments..Remember in the interview they talk about the dumplings.

At first, I thought they were each other's first love but turns out it's not. Hong Joo's first love is Jun Ho, Hye Ji's first love is Hoo Young, and Hoo Young's first love is Hong Joo...

Making her heart flutter by asking if she was happy to see him is crazy like what happened to being normal and not be sucha straightforward lovesick loser like damn let's calm down Hoo Young.

I love Hoo Yeong and Hong Joo so much already ❤️ The first episode was great and love that it's fast paced because we are only getting 8 episodes with them!!

Everything about Serendipitys Embrace just so beautiful sohyun really such a queen of chemistry, now her chemistry with Jong hyeop was also another level.