Seoul Music Awards 2025: Everything to Know About 34th Annual Star-studded Ceremony 

The Seoul Music Awards 2025 is here with a new set of performers, presenters, hosts, and nominees. Hosted by WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon, TXT member Soobin, and i-dle member Miyeon, the glam event is expected to feature some of the best acts by globally renowned K-pop idols, including performers such as NCT member Doyoung, ZEROBASEONE, and i-dle. Korean music lovers can also expect to see their favorite artists receiving awards on stage.
Lee Mu Jin, the host of the KBS music web show LeeMujin Service, is up for five nominations in categories such as the OST Award for "In Our Lives" from Iron Family and the Ballad Award for "Coming of Age Story." BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and Jin are also nominated in various categories, including Main Prize (Bonsang), Popularity Award, and K-Wave Special Award.
Here is everything you need to know about the annual award ceremony airing live from the INSPIRE ARENA on Saturday (June 21).
Who is Hosting the Seoul Music Awards 2025?
WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon, TXT member Soobin, and i-dle member Miyeon will host the Seoul Music Awards 2025. Kang Seung Yoon and Soobin are making their debut as award show hosts. Although Miyeon is hosting the Seoul Music Awards for the first time, she has hosted several awards shows, including the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards and the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards.
Who Is Performing at the Seoul Music Awards 2025?
Taking the stage at the Seoul Music Awards 2025 is a star-studded lineup of performers, including Wave to Earth, QWER, KiiiKiii, TXT, P1Harmony, and FIFTY FIFTY. Rounding out the list of performers are BTOB, SAY MY NAME, i-dle, Youngtak, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, NCT member Doyoung, NCT WISH, ILLIT, ZEROBASEONE, CRAVITY, and Hwang Karam.
Who is Presenting the Seoul Music Awards 2025?
The star-studded presenters' lineup for the 34th annual Seoul Music Awards includes Byeon Woo Seok, Ong Seong Wu, Nam Gyu Ri, Park Ju Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Jang Gyuri, Kang You Seok, Kim Sung Cheol, Shin Si Ah, and Chang Ryul.
Who is Nominated at the Seoul Music Awards 2025?
The nominees for this year were announced through the official website of the Seoul Music Awards on Monday (March 24). Music lovers could vote for their favorite artists from Monday (March 24) to Saturday (May 10). The nominees were announced for Main Prize (Bonsang), Rookie of the Year, Ballad Award, R&B/ Hip-hop Award, OST Award, Trot Award, Rising Star Award, Popularity Award, K-Wave Special Award, K-pop World Choice – Group, and K-pop World Choice – Solo.
Seoul Music Awards 2025 Nomination List:
Main Prize (Bonsang)
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- Bibi
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BtoB
- BTS
- Crush
- D.O.
- Day6
- Doyoung
- Eclipse
- Enhypen
- Fifty Fifty
- G-Dragon
- Got7
- Hwang Garam
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- JD1
- Jennie
- Jimin
- Jin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- JxW
- Kang Daniel
- Kep1er
- Kiss of Life
- Le Sserafim
- Lee Chang Sub
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Mu Jin
- Lee Young Ji
- Lim Young Woong
- Meovv
- Minnie
- Nayeon
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- NewJeans
- Nmixx
- One Pact
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Riize
- RM
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Wendy
- Xikers
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
- Zico
Rookie of the Year
- 3Piece
- ARrC
- Blingone
- Dignity
- Hearts2Hearts
- Izna
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- Loveone
- Madein
- Meovv
- Newbeat
- Nouera
- Odd Youth
- Say My Name
Ballad Award
- 10cm for Spring Snow
- Bibi for Bam Yang Gang
- Crush for Love You with All My Heart
- Huh Gak, Kim Hee Jae, Lee Jin Sung, Lee Mu Jin, Onestar & #Annyeong for Old Song
- IU for Love Wins All
- Jennie for Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)
- Kiss of Life for Igloo
- Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly Fate
- Lee Mu Jin for Coming of Age Story
- Lim Young Woong for Warmth
- Plave for From
- Rosé for Number One Girl
- Roy Kim for If You Ask Me What Love Is
- Seventeen for Candy
- Yoo Hwe Seung for I Think I Did
R&B/ Hip-hop Award
- B.I for Tasty
- Be'O for Criminal (feat. MC Mong)
- Bibi for Bluebird
- Bobby for Harmless (feat. Chanmina)
- Daniel Jikal for Fresh
- G-Dragon for Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- Heize for Fallin'
- Hoony for My Type
- I.M for Off the Beat
- Jay Park for The One You Wanted
- J-Hope for Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)
- Lee Hi for My Beloved
- Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (feat. D.O.)
- RM for Lost!
- Zico for Spot! (feat. Jennie)
OST Award
- #Annyeong for So Sick (from Reunion Counseling)
- 10cm for Spring Snow (from Lovely Runner)
- 90TAN for A-Yo (from Undercover High School)
- An Yu Jin for Dreaming (from The Great)
- Baek A for Our Days (from Better Days)
- Byun Hee Sang for Eternity Reprise (from Eternity)
- Crush for Love You with All My Heart (from Queen of Tears)
- DK for Eternity (from The Last 10 Years)
- Eclipse for Sudden Shower (from Lovely Runner)
- Elaine for Stand by Me (from Buried Hearts)
- F.T. Island for The Rose of Verasilles (from The Siren: Becoming the Villain's Family)
- Ha Sung Woon for In Love with You (from My Dearest Nemesis)
- Haewon for Maru is A Puppy (from Maru is A Puppy)
- Jin for Close to You (from When the Stars Gossip)
- Jo Yu Ri for Spring Day Pass (from Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)
- Jongho for A Day (from Lovely Runner)
- Jung Seung Hwan for Ask Out (from Motel California)
- Kang Seung Yoon for She Woke Me Up (from For Eagle Brothers)
- Kim Feel for All Our Days (from Family by Choice)
- Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly Fate (from A Not So Fairytale)
- Lee Hi for Our Timeless Moments (from Dear Hyeri)
- Lee Jean for Like that Time When I Sent You with Smile (from A Virtuous Business)
- Lee Mu Jin for In Our Lives (from Iron Family)
- MeloMance for Tomorrow (from Brewing Love)
- Minnie for Like A Dream (from Lovely Runner)
- Mr. Choi from Yanbian for Like the Wind Didn't Blow (from Like the Wind Didn't Blow)
- N.Flying for Star (from Lovely Runner)
- Onaye for Such a Day (from A Virtous Business)
- Paul Kim for Always Be With You (from Love Scout)
- Plave for We Don't Stop (from The Fiery Priest)
- Roy Kim for Whenever Wherever (from My Demon)
- Sam Kim for Playing Pretend (from Love in the Big City)
- Seok Matthew & Park Gun-wook for Back Packer (from Study Group)
- Seungmin for My Destiny (from The Potato Lab)
- Sohyang for One Day (from The Queen Who Crowns)
- Son Tae Jin for I'll Take You in My Arms (from Desperate Mrs. Seonju)
- Tomorrow X Together for Can't Stop (from Brewing Love)
- Winter for The First Moment (from Heartsping: Teenieping of Love)
- Yoo Hwe Seung for I Think I Did (from Lovely Runner)
- Yoo Yeon Seok for Say My Name (from When the Phone Rings)
- Young Tak for Unpredictable Life (from For Eagle Brothers)
Trot Award
- Ahn Sung Hoon
- Bae A Hyun
- Cheon Lok Dam
- Choi Jae Myung
- Choi Soo Ho
- Chun Gil
- Enoch
- Eun Ga Eun
- Hong Ja
- Hong Ji Yun
- Hong Jin Young
- Hyukjin
- Jang Minho
- JD1
- Jeon Yu Jin
- Jin Hye Sung
- Jin Sung
- Jinuk
- Jung Mi Ae
- Jung Min Ko
- Jung Seo Joo
- Kang Hye Yeon
- Kang Jin
- Kang Moon Kyung
- Kim Da Hyun
- Kim Hee Jae
- Kim Jun Su
- Kim Soo Chan
- Kim So Yeon
- Kim Tae Yeon
- Kim Yang
- Kim Yong Bin
- Kim Yong Im
- Kim Yon Ja
- Lee Chan Won
- Lim Young Woong
- Ma Ij In
- Maria
- Min Soo Hyun
- Miss Kim
- Na Tae Koo
- Na Ye Ong
- Nam Jin
- Nam Seung Min
- Oh Yu Jin
- Park Hye Sin
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Park Min Su
- Park Seo Jin
- Shin Se Ong
- Shin Seung Tae
- Shin Yu
- Son Bin Ah
- Son Tae Jin
- Song Ga In
- Tae Jin Ah
- Yang Ji Eun
- Young Tak
- Yoyomi
Rising Star Award
- VVUP
- 82Major
- Evnne
- Fantasy Boys
- Lun8
- One Pact
- Pow
- Tempest
- TNX
- Younite
- Popularity Award
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- Bibi
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BtoB
- BTS
- Crush
- D.O.
- Day6
- Doyoung
- Eclipse
- Enhypen
- Fifty Fifty
- G-Dragon
- Got7
- Hwang Garam
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- JD1
- Jennie
- Jimin
- Jin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- JxW
- Kang Daniel
- Kep1er
- Kiss of Life
- Le Sserafim
- Lee Chang Sub
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Mu Jin
- Lee Young Ji
- Lim Young Woong
- Meovv
- Minnie
- Nayeon
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- NewJeans
- Nmixx
- One Pact
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Riize
- RM
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Wendy
- Xikers
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
- Zico
K-Wave Special Award
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- Baekhyun
- Bibi
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BtoB
- BTS
- Crush
- D.O.
- Day6
- Doyoung
- Eclipse
- Enhypen
- Fifty Fifty
- G-Dragon
- Got7
- Hwang Garam
- Illit
- Itzy
- IU
- Ive
- Izna
- JD1
- Jennie
- Jimin
- Jin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- JxW
- Kang Daniel
- Kep1er
- Kiss of Life
- Le Sserafim
- Lee Chang Sub
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Mu Jin
- Lee Young Ji
- Lim Young Woong
- Meovv
- Minnie
- Nayeon
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- NewJeans
- Nmixx
- One Pact
- P1Harmony
- Park Ji Hyeon
- Plave
- QWER
- Riize
- RM
- Rosé
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Wendy
- Xikers
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zerobaseone
- Zico
K-pop World Choice – Group
- (G)I-dle
- Aespa
- Ateez
- Babymonster
- BoyNextDoor
- BSS
- BtoB
- BTS
- Day6
- Eclipse
- Enhypen
- Fifty Fifty
- Got7
- Illit
- Itzy
- Ive
- Izna
- JxW
- Kep1er
- Kiss of Life
- Le Sserafim
- Meovv
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
- NCT Wish
- NewJeans
- Nmixx
- One Pact
- P1Harmony
- Plave
- QWER
- Riize
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- The Boyz
- Tomorrow X Together
- Treasure
- TripleS
- Twice
- TWS
- Unis
- Xikers
- Zerobaseone
K-pop World Choice – Solo
- Baekhyun
- Bibi
- Crush
- D.O.
- Doyoung
- G-Dragon
- Hwang Garam
- IU
- JD1
- Jennie
- Jimin
- Jin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Chang Sub
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Mu Jin
- Lee Young Ji
- Lim Young Woong
- Minnie
- Nayeon
- Park Ji Hyeon
- RM
- Rosé
- Taeyeon
- Wendy
- Young Tak
- Yuqi
- Zico