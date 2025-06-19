Seoul Music Awards 2025: Everything to Know About 34th Annual Star-studded Ceremony 

The Seoul Music Awards 2025 is here with a new set of performers, presenters, hosts, and nominees. Hosted by WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon, TXT member Soobin, and i-dle member Miyeon, the glam event is expected to feature some of the best acts by globally renowned K-pop idols, including performers such as NCT member Doyoung, ZEROBASEONE, and i-dle. Korean music lovers can also expect to see their favorite artists receiving awards on stage.

Lee Mu Jin, the host of the KBS music web show LeeMujin Service, is up for five nominations in categories such as the OST Award for "In Our Lives" from Iron Family and the Ballad Award for "Coming of Age Story." BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and Jin are also nominated in various categories, including Main Prize (Bonsang), Popularity Award, and K-Wave Special Award.

Here is everything you need to know about the annual award ceremony airing live from the INSPIRE ARENA on Saturday (June 21).

Who is Hosting the Seoul Music Awards 2025?

WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon, TXT member Soobin, and i-dle member Miyeon will host the Seoul Music Awards 2025. Kang Seung Yoon and Soobin are making their debut as award show hosts. Although Miyeon is hosting the Seoul Music Awards for the first time, she has hosted several awards shows, including the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards and the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards.

Who Is Performing at the Seoul Music Awards 2025?

Taking the stage at the Seoul Music Awards 2025 is a star-studded lineup of performers, including Wave to Earth, QWER, KiiiKiii, TXT, P1Harmony, and FIFTY FIFTY. Rounding out the list of performers are BTOB, SAY MY NAME, i-dle, Youngtak, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, NCT member Doyoung, NCT WISH, ILLIT, ZEROBASEONE, CRAVITY, and Hwang Karam.

Who is Presenting the Seoul Music Awards 2025?

The star-studded presenters' lineup for the 34th annual Seoul Music Awards includes Byeon Woo Seok, Ong Seong Wu, Nam Gyu Ri, Park Ju Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Jang Gyuri, Kang You Seok, Kim Sung Cheol, Shin Si Ah, and Chang Ryul.

Who is Nominated at the Seoul Music Awards 2025?

The nominees for this year were announced through the official website of the Seoul Music Awards on Monday (March 24). Music lovers could vote for their favorite artists from Monday (March 24) to Saturday (May 10). The nominees were announced for Main Prize (Bonsang), Rookie of the Year, Ballad Award, R&B/ Hip-hop Award, OST Award, Trot Award, Rising Star Award, Popularity Award, K-Wave Special Award, K-pop World Choice – Group, and K-pop World Choice – Solo.

Seoul Music Awards 2025 Nomination List:

Main Prize (Bonsang)

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

Bibi

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BtoB

BTS

Crush

D.O.

Day6

Doyoung

Eclipse

Enhypen

Fifty Fifty

G-Dragon

Got7

Hwang Garam

Illit

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

JD1

Jennie

Jimin

Jin

Jisoo

Jungkook

JxW

Kang Daniel

Kep1er

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim

Lee Chang Sub

Lee Chan Won

Lee Mu Jin

Lee Young Ji

Lim Young Woong

Meovv

Minnie

Nayeon

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

NewJeans

Nmixx

One Pact

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Riize

RM

Rosé

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Wendy

Xikers

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Zico

Rookie of the Year

3Piece

ARrC

Blingone

Dignity

Hearts2Hearts

Izna

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Loveone

Madein

Meovv

Newbeat

Nouera

Odd Youth

Say My Name

Ballad Award

10cm for Spring Snow

Bibi for Bam Yang Gang

Crush for Love You with All My Heart

Huh Gak, Kim Hee Jae, Lee Jin Sung, Lee Mu Jin, Onestar & #Annyeong for Old Song

IU for Love Wins All

Jennie for Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)

Kiss of Life for Igloo

Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly Fate

Lee Mu Jin for Coming of Age Story

Lim Young Woong for Warmth

Plave for From

Rosé for Number One Girl

Roy Kim for If You Ask Me What Love Is

Seventeen for Candy

Yoo Hwe Seung for I Think I Did

R&B/ Hip-hop Award

B.I for Tasty

Be'O for Criminal (feat. MC Mong)

Bibi for Bluebird

Bobby for Harmless (feat. Chanmina)

Daniel Jikal for Fresh

G-Dragon for Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Heize for Fallin'

Hoony for My Type

I.M for Off the Beat

Jay Park for The One You Wanted

J-Hope for Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)

Lee Hi for My Beloved

Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (feat. D.O.)

RM for Lost!

Zico for Spot! (feat. Jennie)

OST Award

#Annyeong for So Sick (from Reunion Counseling)

10cm for Spring Snow (from Lovely Runner)

90TAN for A-Yo (from Undercover High School)

An Yu Jin for Dreaming (from The Great)

Baek A for Our Days (from Better Days)

Byun Hee Sang for Eternity Reprise (from Eternity)

Crush for Love You with All My Heart (from Queen of Tears)

DK for Eternity (from The Last 10 Years)

Eclipse for Sudden Shower (from Lovely Runner)

Elaine for Stand by Me (from Buried Hearts)

F.T. Island for The Rose of Verasilles (from The Siren: Becoming the Villain's Family)

Ha Sung Woon for In Love with You (from My Dearest Nemesis)

Haewon for Maru is A Puppy (from Maru is A Puppy)

Jin for Close to You (from When the Stars Gossip)

Jo Yu Ri for Spring Day Pass (from Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

Jongho for A Day (from Lovely Runner)

Jung Seung Hwan for Ask Out (from Motel California)

Kang Seung Yoon for She Woke Me Up (from For Eagle Brothers)

Kim Feel for All Our Days (from Family by Choice)

Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly Fate (from A Not So Fairytale)

Lee Hi for Our Timeless Moments (from Dear Hyeri)

Lee Jean for Like that Time When I Sent You with Smile (from A Virtuous Business)

Lee Mu Jin for In Our Lives (from Iron Family)

MeloMance for Tomorrow (from Brewing Love)

Minnie for Like A Dream (from Lovely Runner)

Mr. Choi from Yanbian for Like the Wind Didn't Blow (from Like the Wind Didn't Blow)

N.Flying for Star (from Lovely Runner)

Onaye for Such a Day (from A Virtous Business)

Paul Kim for Always Be With You (from Love Scout)

Plave for We Don't Stop (from The Fiery Priest)

Roy Kim for Whenever Wherever (from My Demon)

Sam Kim for Playing Pretend (from Love in the Big City)

Seok Matthew & Park Gun-wook for Back Packer (from Study Group)

Seungmin for My Destiny (from The Potato Lab)

Sohyang for One Day (from The Queen Who Crowns)

Son Tae Jin for I'll Take You in My Arms (from Desperate Mrs. Seonju)

Tomorrow X Together for Can't Stop (from Brewing Love)

Winter for The First Moment (from Heartsping: Teenieping of Love)

Yoo Hwe Seung for I Think I Did (from Lovely Runner)

Yoo Yeon Seok for Say My Name (from When the Phone Rings)

Young Tak for Unpredictable Life (from For Eagle Brothers)

Trot Award

Ahn Sung Hoon

Bae A Hyun

Cheon Lok Dam

Choi Jae Myung

Choi Soo Ho

Chun Gil

Enoch

Eun Ga Eun

Hong Ja

Hong Ji Yun

Hong Jin Young

Hyukjin

Jang Minho

JD1

Jeon Yu Jin

Jin Hye Sung

Jin Sung

Jinuk

Jung Mi Ae

Jung Min Ko

Jung Seo Joo

Kang Hye Yeon

Kang Jin

Kang Moon Kyung

Kim Da Hyun

Kim Hee Jae

Kim Jun Su

Kim Soo Chan

Kim So Yeon

Kim Tae Yeon

Kim Yang

Kim Yong Bin

Kim Yong Im

Kim Yon Ja

Lee Chan Won

Lim Young Woong

Ma Ij In

Maria

Min Soo Hyun

Miss Kim

Na Tae Koo

Na Ye Ong

Nam Jin

Nam Seung Min

Oh Yu Jin

Park Hye Sin

Park Ji Hyeon

Park Min Su

Park Seo Jin

Shin Se Ong

Shin Seung Tae

Shin Yu

Son Bin Ah

Son Tae Jin

Song Ga In

Tae Jin Ah

Yang Ji Eun

Young Tak

Yoyomi

Rising Star Award

VVUP

82Major

Evnne

Fantasy Boys

Lun8

One Pact

Pow

Tempest

TNX

Younite

Popularity Award

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

Bibi

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BtoB

BTS

Crush

D.O.

Day6

Doyoung

Eclipse

Enhypen

Fifty Fifty

G-Dragon

Got7

Hwang Garam

Illit

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

JD1

Jennie

Jimin

Jin

Jisoo

Jungkook

JxW

Kang Daniel

Kep1er

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim

Lee Chang Sub

Lee Chan Won

Lee Mu Jin

Lee Young Ji

Lim Young Woong

Meovv

Minnie

Nayeon

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

NewJeans

Nmixx

One Pact

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Riize

RM

Rosé

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Wendy

Xikers

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Zico

K-Wave Special Award

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

Baekhyun

Bibi

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BtoB

BTS

Crush

D.O.

Day6

Doyoung

Eclipse

Enhypen

Fifty Fifty

G-Dragon

Got7

Hwang Garam

Illit

Itzy

IU

Ive

Izna

JD1

Jennie

Jimin

Jin

Jisoo

Jungkook

JxW

Kang Daniel

Kep1er

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim

Lee Chang Sub

Lee Chan Won

Lee Mu Jin

Lee Young Ji

Lim Young Woong

Meovv

Minnie

Nayeon

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

NewJeans

Nmixx

One Pact

P1Harmony

Park Ji Hyeon

Plave

QWER

Riize

RM

Rosé

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Wendy

Xikers

Young Tak

Yuqi

Zerobaseone

Zico

K-pop World Choice – Group

(G)I-dle

Aespa

Ateez

Babymonster

BoyNextDoor

BSS

BtoB

BTS

Day6

Eclipse

Enhypen

Fifty Fifty

Got7

Illit

Itzy

Ive

Izna

JxW

Kep1er

Kiss of Life

Le Sserafim

Meovv

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NCT Wish

NewJeans

Nmixx

One Pact

P1Harmony

Plave

QWER

Riize

Seventeen

Stray Kids

The Boyz

Tomorrow X Together

Treasure

TripleS

Twice

TWS

Unis

Xikers

Zerobaseone

K-pop World Choice – Solo