KBS Drama Awards 2022 complete winners list will be released in the next few years by a star-studded lineup of celebrities including Choi Myung Bin and Seo Woo Jin. The annual award show began with the announcement of the winners in Best New Actor and Actress category. Actor Jung Min Joon took home the Best Young Actor award for his performance in Gold Mask.
The other nominees for this category were Jung Hyeon Jun for Bad Prosecutor, Kim Joon Ui for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won, Kim Si Woo for Bravo, My Life, Kim So Min for It's Beautiful Now, and, Park Sang Hoon for The Law Cafe
Meanwhile, Yoon Chae Na won the Best Young Actress award for her role in the drama Love Twist, The Love in Your Eyes. She competed with Ahn Se Bin from The Law Cafe, Ki So You from Three Bold Siblings, Kim Ha Yeon from Bravo, My Life, Kim Hyo Kyung from It's Beautiful Now, and Lee A Ra from Vengeance of the Bride for the award.
The annual award ceremony was broadcast live online worldwide on KBS official website for people in Korea. Television personality Jeon Hyun Moo hosted the annual award ceremony with actress Lee Hye Ri and singer Jung Yong Hwa. A star-studded lineup of performers are lineup to entertain the viewers.
Here is the Complete Winners List of KBS Drama Awards 2022:
Best Young Actor
- Jung Min Joon for Gold Mask - WINNER
- Jung Hyeon Jun for Bad Prosecutor
- Kim Joon Ui for The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won
- Kim Si Woo for Bravo, My Life
- Kim So Min for It's Beautiful Now
- Park Sang Hoon for The Law Cafe
Best Young Actress
- Yoon Chae Na for Love Twist, The Love in Your Eyes - WINNER
- Ahn Se Bin for The Law Cafe
- Ki So You for Three Bold Siblings
- Kim Ha Yeon for Bravo, My Life
- Kim Hyo Kyung for It's Beautiful Now
- Lee A Ra for Vengeance of the Bride
