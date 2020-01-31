The 29th annual Seoul Music Awards were held at the Kangwon Land High1 Hotel Conference Hall in Gangwon, Seoul, on Thursday, January 30, at 6.50 pm KST. Big names from the Korean entertainment industry, including K-Pop bands, like Red Velvet, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Monsta X and AB6IX, came together to celebrate the Korean Grammys.

The star-studded awards ceremony kick-started with Red Carpet arrivals at 5 pm KST. Popular celebrities from the music industry such as singers Kim So Hyun and Kassy, graced the event with their stunning looks. Stars who walked the Red Carpet included popular boy band members, like NCT Dream, NU'EST, Super Junior and Tomorrow X Together.

What did the stars wear at the red carpet?

While most of the attendees preferred white, black and pink outfits, the members of Red Velvet, actress Jo Bo Ah, singer Paul Kim and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon looked different in their colorful outfits. The members of Red Velvet and singer Jo Bo Ah preferred shades of blue for their red carpet looks and Taeyeon graced the occasion in a multi-colored short dress.

The celebrities who walked the Red Carpet in off-white outfits were Kim Jae Hwan, Kim So Hyun and the members of boy band, Tomorrow X Together. The stars who dazzled in black were members of girl group TWICE, singer Song Ga In, members of Daybreak and members of AB6IX.

Members of NU'EST, NCT Dream, Monsta X, MAMAMOO, ITZY, Daybreak, singers Ha Sung Woo, Hong Soo Ah, Chung Ha and host Shin Dong Yup preferred dual-colored outfits for their Red Carpet looks. While singers Kassy and Kim Hye Yoon graced the occasion in pink outfits.

Here are some of the best outfits from the Red Carpet arrivals of 29th annual Seoul Music Awards: