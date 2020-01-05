Golden Disc Awards 2020 in photos: Red Carpet Arrivals of BTS, TWICE and other K-Pop stars

Just four days after the New Year, popular K-Pop idols, including BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and ASTRO were on the Red Carpet showcasing their best looks. They were gathered together for the 34th annual Golden Disc Awards, which were held as a two-day event focusing on physical and digital album sales.

While the members of ASTRO, MONSTA X and TWICE focussed on uniformity, singers of BTS, GOT7, NU'EST and SEVENTEEN opted for a combination of different colours and styles for their red carpet looks.