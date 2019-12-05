Many celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry gathered together for the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019 on Wednesday evening. The annual event also featured some of the popular artists from various parts of the world, including English singer Dua Lipa and Chinese actress Nazha.

From TWICE and MAMAMOO to Park Tam Hee and Lee Yu Bi, all the attendees featured their best looks at the award night. But the one who stole the spotlight was Nazha. She walked the red carpet in an off the shoulder white gown with glitters.

South Korean singer Chung Ha

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa arrived for the star-studded show in a pink short dress with no sleeves. Meanwhile, South Korean singer Chung Ha walked on the red carpet in a two piece dress, which was accompanied with a pair of simple hoop earrings.

Actress Park Tam Hee chose a simple black gown to showcase her slender figure at the red carpet arrivals of MAMA 2019. But Lee Yu Bi portrayed a festive mood in her glittering slit gown with puff sleeves.

MAMAMOO members

The members of MAMAMOO attended the award night in black outfit and the member of ITZY walked the red carpet in white outfits. Meanwhile, the member of TWICE preferred black and white outfits for their red carpet looks.

Check out the best red carpet look from MAMA 2019 below: