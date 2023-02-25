Seoul Jazz Festival 2023: How to Watch, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

Seoul Jazz Festival 2023 will take place at the Olympic Park in Seoul in May. It will feature live onstage performances by K-pop bands and artists, including AKMU and BIGBANG member Taeyang. The event will begin on Friday, May 26. The concluding ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 28.

Music lovers in South Korea will get a special treat in May as the Seoul Jazz Festival is returning with its 15th edition. Around 60 artists from South Korea and other parts of the world have confirmed to perform during the three-day event, which will take place as part of the 15th-anniversary celebration of the festival.

"Around 60 teams of the top Korean and international artists are set to perform," organizer Private Curve shared.

Lineup

The artists confirmed to perform on the first day of the event are Crush, AKMU, Mika, Gregory Porter, Conor Maynard, Seok Jimin Trio, and Danny Koo. BIGBANG member Taeyang, Epik High, Christopher, Max, Sergio Mendes, Robert Glasper, and Eun Chul Oh will perform on the second day. Jung Seung Hwan, Damien Rice, Chris Botti, and Sigrid will take the stage on the third and final day of the event.

K-pop fans were excited to see the lineup details. They shared their excitement online. Here are a few of them:

So excited that Taeyang will be performing and back on the stage! Can't wait! Join the BIGBANG discord server to discuss and hype with fellow VIPs.

Wowww jealous. That's a nice lineup, especially Taeyang.

Ticket Sales

The tickets for the Seoul Jazz Festival 2023 are available at ticket.interpark.com. The ticket prices range from approximately US$ 144 (187,000 Won) to US$ 320 (420,000 Won).