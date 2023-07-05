Seoul International Drama Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 will take place at Banpo Hangang Park in September with live broadcast for drama lovers. KBS 2TV will telecast the annual award ceremony live online for people in Korea and other parts of the globe. This year, the viewers can look forward to stunning performances by star-studded lineup of celebrities during the annual award show.

The organizing committee revealed that 344 dramas from 44 countries submitted entries for participation. According to them, it is the most number entries in the history of this annual event. Greece submitted its first-ever entry, while Turkey submitted 15 dramas this year. Online streaming platforms, including Watcha, Coupang Play, TVING, Wavve, Netflix Japan, Korea, India, and China's Tencent, submitted their entries.

Here is everything about the 18th annual Seoul International Drama Awards, including lineup, nomination list, and live streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Live Streaming Details

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism organized the annual award show in association with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, KBS, MBC, SBS, EBS, and CBS. The star-studded event will take place at the Banpo Hangang Park with a live telecast on Thursday ( September 21). People in Korea can watch the ceremony live online on KBS 2TV.

Drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the event live online on various streaming platforms.

Series Entries

Some of the submitted entries from Korea are Anna, Bargain, and The Glory. The organizing committee is looking forward to a fierce competition. The complete nomination list will be released in mid-July after the preliminary and final judgement. The international competition entries include Thailand drama Finding the Rainbow starring 2PM member Nichkhun, Japanese drama War of Trap starring Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Netflix Japanese original drama First Love, Hatsukoi, and Accused by Sony Pictures.

Alice, the Final Weapon by director Lee Byung Hun and Unicorn by comedian and writer Yoo Byung Jae are some of the highly competitive entries of this year. But The Glory and Extraordinary Attorney Woo are gaining all the attention from K-drama fans across the globe due to its popularity, according to the organizing committee.

"It's true that these are one of the fabulous and the successful series in the market, but we know well that every single entry is produced by the great efforts of the numerous people who are concerned. We can proudly say the SDA is the only festival in Korea that we can meet various series around the world like even from Greece, Norway, Israel and Australia," the organizing committee shared.

Lineup and Nomination

The organizing committee will release the presenters and performers lineup in the upcoming weeks. The complete nomination list will be released next week.