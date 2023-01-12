Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Airdate, Spoilers, Cast Updates, and More

Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 is expected to premiere next year. ENA and ASTORY confirmed the series renewal and shared some details about the second season. The sequel will continue to follow lawyer Woo Young Woo as she tries to become the best attorney in South Korea.

The director, writer, and all the cast members could return in the next sequel. But it would not be easy to coordinate with the production team and the cast members, said Lee Sang Baek, the CEO of ASTORY. There will be lots of discussions with the director, writer, and all the cast members before finalizing anything, he added.

"Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024. It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussions," he said.

The Team

The CEO then said there would not be any replacement for the cast, director, writer, or production team as they would try to retain all the members. Since the goal is to retain over 90 percent of the members, it may take a considerable amount of time to coordinate and finalize things, he mentioned.

"As long as there are no unexpected changes, the goal is to maintain more than 90 percent of the same members as now. For this reason, it will take a considerable amount of time to coordinate, but the plan to produce Season 2 has not changed," Sang Baek explained.

ENA also shared some details about Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2. An industry insider said some developments are taking place about the next sequel of this hit legal drama.

Story

The mini-series revolved around the life of a young attorney with Asperger's syndrome. She captured the attention of people around her with an impressive memory, a high IQ, and a creative mind. The first season ended by teasing a new journey for the young attorney.

The K-drama is developed by Kim Chul Yeon, written by Moon Ji Won, and directed by Yoo In Shik. Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, and Kang Ki Young are the lead cast members of this series.