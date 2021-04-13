Seo Ye Ji Tries to Block Questions on Kim Jung Hyun Controversy, Clears Instagram Account

The text message controversy has affected South Korean actors Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun's careers. This has led Seo Ye Ji to cancel her appearance in the promotional activities of her upcoming movie Recalled scheduled for April 13. Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun have not admitted nor refuted the claims made by Dispatch.

Reports claimed that Seo Ye Ji not only backed out of the press meet of Recalled but also tried to block all questions regarding this controversy. Following the controversy, Seo Ye Ji has now cleared her Instagram account by deleting all the posts.

Seo Ye Ji Modifies Statements

According to Star News, initially when the controversy broke, Seo Ye Ji had told the Recalled production team that she would attend the press conference. She had said that she would clear her stand on the issue and then attend the press meet. Thus, she was supposed to release her statement on April 12, but the actress failed to do so. Later, she modified her statement and said that she would not be releasing any statement regarding the controversy but would take part in the press meet.

"I will not announce my position today. I will attend the press conference tomorrow, but I will not accept questions [about Kim Jung Hyun controversy], said Seo Ye Ji. But finally at 8.30 PM KST on April 12, the actress said that she will not attend the press conference due to personal reasons.

Koreaboo reported that Seo Ye Ji tried to get the team Recalled block all questions regarding her relationship with Kim Jung Hyun and her text messages to the Mr Queen actor asking him to stay away from skinship with Girls' Generation's Seohyun in the 2018 drama Time. But when she did not get positive response regarding this, she cancelled her participation from the press conference of Recalled.

Recalled Set to Release on April 21

The Recalled team is said to have conveyed Seo Ye Ji that they would not be able to block all questions regarding the controversy. Various news outlets including Star News have requested Seo Ye Ji for her official position on the matter. Seo Ye Ji even tried to manage the situation and had released a statement that she would not be able to take part in the press conference due to schedule clashes. But as the filming of her upcoming drama, Island is yet to start, she modified her statement and said that she was cancelling her appearance due to personal reasons.

Seo Ye Ji is acting opposite Kim Kang Woo in Seo Yoo Min's movie Recalled. The movie is all set to hit theatres on April 21. The controversy is likely to affect the movie too. Thus, Seo Ye Ji has deleted all photos from her Instagram account. Meanwhile, Kim Jung Hyun who was recently linked to Crash landing On You co-star Seo Ji Hye also has not released any official statement in this regard.