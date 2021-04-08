'CLOY' Actors Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun Dating? Agencies Clarify Following Dispatch Report

Rumors of Crash Landing On You [CLOY] actors Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun are making rounds on social media. The Dispatch had reported that the couple was dating for a year after starring together in the successful drama CLOY also starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

The Dispatch report was published after Ilgan Sports had reported that Kim Jung Hyun was contemplating on joining Seo Ji Hye's agency Culture Depot. The news also claimed that Kim Jung Hyun had decided not to renew his contract with current agency O&Entertainment. The news outlet stated that Culture Depot confirmed the news and said that they were positively discussing to sign an exclusive contract with Kim Jung Hyun. Sports Chosun also had published a report stating that the couple was dating.

According to Dispatch report, Kim Jung Hyun had moved to Seongdong District one year ago. His house was located just 10 minutes away from Seo Ji Hye's residence. The report also claimed that the duo enjoyed dates at either of their houses. Dispatch crew is said to have spotted couple walking into each other's house several times.

Dispatch also said that Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun were seen enjoying dates on the outskirts of Seoul. Quoting an acquaintance close to both, Dispatch said that Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun spent a lot of time together, without any other company. It is said that they celebrated their birthdays too together. Kim Jung Hyun is said to have had a difficult time in his personal life when Seo Ji Hye comforted him.

Agencies Deny Rumors

Another reason for news outlets to speculate the relationship was Kim Jung Hyun's special appearance in the first episode of Seo Ji Hye's latest drama Dinner Mate. But agencies of both the actors have issued statements in this regard and have rubbished the report as rumor.

Seo Ji Hye's agency stated to Edaily that the rumors had bewildered them. "We have checked with her personally, and she said that she is definitely not dating Kim Jung Hyun. We are bewildered."

Kim Jung Hyun's agency O&Entertainment spoke to YTN Star and said clarified that the duo was not dating. "As far as we know, Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye are not dating. They are only maintaining a close relationship as senior and junior after working together in tvN's Crash Landing on You."

It can be noted that Dispatch was the first news outlet to publish a report that Crash landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were in a relationship. Following the report, agencies of both the stars had confirmed that both were in deed dating.

In the drama Crash Landing On You, Son Ye Jin played Hyun Bin's love interest and Seo Ji Hye played Kim Jung Hyun's love interest. Both the actors are yet to react to the dating rumors.