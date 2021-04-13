Seo Ye Ji Drops Out of Drama 'Island'? Agency Issues statement on Kim Jung Hyun Controversy

South Korean actress Seo Ye Ji's life turned upside down in two days following news website Dispatch publishing her personal messages involving Kim Jung Hyun. The Lawless Lawyer actress is not only avoiding public appearance, but reports claim that she has decided to drop out of her upcoming drama, Island.

Allkpop reported that the Island representative has said that the production team has not taken any decision regarding Seo Ye Ji yet. Filming of Island that had cast Seo Ye Ji as the female lead was supposed to start shooting in June. But due to the controversy surrounding the actress, filming has been postponed.

Though not officially confirmed yet, reports claim that the production team of Island has already started working on revising the script as the lead female character's role was developed keeping Seo Ye Ji in mind. The drama is not likely to start shooting anytime soon. Island also stars Kim Nam Gil, Im Shi Wan and Cha Eun Woo in lead roles. OCN is expected to release an official statement regarding the status of Seo Ye Ji playing lead role in the drama, Island.

Gold Medalist Statement on Kim Jung Hyun Row

Seo Ye Ji's agency Gold Medalist has released a detailed statement regarding the controversy involving Mr Queen actor Kim Jung Hyun. It addressed private messages exchanged between Seo ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun released by Dispatch. The agency stated that the part of private messages released to the public were when Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun were having an argument. It said that Seo Ye Ji did not have anything to do with Kim Jung Hyun's attitude towards Girl's Generation's Seohyun.

The agency said that its representatives spoke to Kim Jung Hyun and decided to release their official statement first. It said that the actor would take time in drafting his statement as there were many overlapping issues. Gold Medalist stated that it is practically impossible for an actor to perform and film without any free will.

"It was not shown in the released conversations, but there was also a conversation between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji where he asked her not to film a kiss scene while she was working on a different drama. Seo Ye Ji also told him 'well then you don't do that either,' and the two exchanged conversations mixed with jealousy about skinship with others. This can be seen as a common love quarrel between an actor and actress who are in a relationship while also working in the same industry," the agency stated.

"However, all actors and actresses can film normally, separating themselves from their love quarrels with their significant other. We believe Kim Jung Hyun must have had other personal circumstances as well," it said further.

Agency Refutes School Violence Claims

Gold Medalist also said that the private messages should not have been made public. "We think it caused a big misunderstanding because the conversation between two lovers was not kept private. As a result, we deeply regret the fact that we have caused many people to feel concerned with Seo Ye Ji's immature feelings in her relationship," it said.

However, the agency refuted all claims about school violence made against Seo Ye Ji. "We would like to say that the additional allegations of school violence made against her are not true at all," the agency's statement read.

It can be noted that Seo Ye Ji has deleted all posts from her Instagram account. She has also backed out of all promotional activities and press conferences of her upcoming film Recalled, which is slated for April 21 premiere.