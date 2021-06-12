Seo Ye Ji Breaks Silence For The First Time In Two Months, Opens Up About Her Condition

Seo Ye Ji took a backseat following her controversy with actor Kim Jung Hyun of Mr Queen fame. She was away from the glam world and missed out on many events including promotion and release of her movie Recalled and the 57thBaeksang Arts Awards. The It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress has at last broken her silence and communicated to her fans after a gap of two months.

According to Star Today, the actress updated her official fancafe as well as her fan gallery with an image that had a message for her fans. In her recent post on fancafe, Seo Ye Ji posted, "It's a good feeling to know that there are people who believe in me." Before this update, the latest information about Seo Ye Ji was that she had dropped out of her upcoming drama Island.

Kim Jung Hyun Controversy

In fact, till recently Seo Ye Ji was basking in the glory of success of her previous psychological drama It's Okay To Not be Okay opposite Kim Soo Hyun. With the success of the drama, her film Recalled was all set to be premiered, when she was accused of gaslighting her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun in 2018. Dispatch even published the screenshots of the messages shared between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji.

The report claimed that Seo Ye Ji had directed her then boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun to avoid all scenes that required skinship in the drama Time in 2018. It was said that as a result, Kim Jung Hyun did not do justice to the drama and behaved unprofessionally, affecting the project. Following this rumor, there were also allegations that she had falsified her educational background. Reports stated that she had never attended Complutense University of Madrid in Spain.

These allegations were addressed by her agency Gold Medalist. The agency denied the claims and said: "It is unreasonable to assume that a lead actor would make a decision that would jeopardize his career without free will." It also refuted the claims regarding her education background and said that Seo Ye Ji was admitted to the college but chose not to attend in order to pursue her acting career in Korea.

But despite negative comments, Seo Ye Ji starrer movie Recalled did well in the box office. Thus fans were expecting her to continue as the lead actress of the drama Island. But due to pressure, the actress chose to step down. Currently, Seo Ye Ji has not announced any new project.