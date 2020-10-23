Seo Ye Ji shot to fame after here recent psychological thriller drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay won appreciation from the international audience through Netflix streaming platform. Seo Ye Ji played the role of an author with anti-social disorder. The strong portrayal of the character won her large number of fans not only in South Korea but also internationally. Here is good news for the fans who are awaiting information about the actress' next project.

Reports claim that Seo Ye Ji has been cast in the OCN drama Island. The news is not confirmed yet by the actress. But Seo's agency Gold Medalist has confirmed that the actress has received the offer and is reviewing it. The drama is expected to be aired in the first half of 2021 and Seo Ye Ji is the first name of an actor that is confirmed to be approached for the lead role.

Island: Fantasy, Exorcism Drama

The drama Island [working title] tells a story of fantasy exorcism based on folktales surrounding Jeju Island. If accepted, Seo Ye Ji will play the role of Wom Mi Ho, a chaebol heiress who is banished to Jeju Island by her family following strange events around her. She is sent to a faraway place as she makes headlines that inconvenience her family.

But when in Jeju Island, she gets abducted by a Yokai, strange and supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore. Yokai is also referred to as monster, spirit or goblin. The Yokai not only kidnaps her but has intentions of destroying humanity. Now, both Seo and humanity can be saved by a Yokai hunter. It is not known if the role of male lead in the drama has been offered to any actor yet.

Island to Have Two Seasons

This drama is said to have two seasons of 10 episodes each. The story is written by Jang Yoon Mi of Luck-Key, Scarlet Innocence movie fame and id directed by Bae Jong of Goodbye My Love drama and My Dream Class movie fame.

Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun had won the hearts of audience through their drama It's Okay To Not be Okay. Seo played the role of a ferocious and an inconsiderate author who falls in love with a calm and kind hospital caregiver Kim Soo Hyun. Both try to hurt each other in the beginning and begin to heal each other's wounds later. They become a family including Soo Hyun's autistic brother played by Oh Jung Se.