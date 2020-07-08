Seo Ye Ji is trending, thanks to her performance as a troubled author with an anti-social disorder in the drama Its Okay to Not Be Okay. Seo Ye Ji is winning praise for the way she is carrying herself in designer wear, and for the arrogant attitude in the current drama. In the last episode, the actress even sported an ant waist and left the audience awestruck.

Netizens started talking about Seo Ye Ji's flawless body, adding that with the zero size figure she would look perfect in a bikini. But here is the catch. Seo Ye Ji refuses to act wearing a bikini, because of the trauma she had suffered in her younger days.

Speaking about the same, the actress had said in the JTBC's Knowing Bros show that she was subjected to an untoward incident when she was young. Because of that even to this day, she cannot get herself to wear a bikini.

Seo ye Ji Trauma From Spain

Explaining the situation, Seo Ye Ji said that she was living with her grandmother in Spain when she was young. Her grandmother asked her to accompany her to the pool, to which Seo Ye Ji readily agreed. But after reaching the pool, grandmother coaxed her to get inside the water. But she was not wearing a swimsuit and refused to do so.

The grandmother convinced her that the underwear she was wearing itself was the swimsuit and made her get into the water. At that time there were hardly any people in the pool. But soon, a bunch of Spanish men entered the pool, and seeing Seo Ye Ji in underwear started teasing her.

Worse, the grandmother also joined them in teasing Seo Ye Ji. The word bikini brings this incident to her mind and she still doesn't have the courage to wear bikini not only in dramas but also in real life.

Currently, Seo Ye Ji is 169 centimeters tall and weighs 43 kilograms. Her gorgeous look in It's Okay to Nor Be Okay opposite Kim Soo Hyun, who is also being praised for his performance and toned body, is winning the hearts of the people.

In fact, Seo Ye Ji was also appointed as a police officer in 2018. This is an honor given by the National Police Agency, which was impressed by her acting in the drama Lawless Lawyer.