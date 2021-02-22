Actress Seo Shin Ae is on the receiving end from the fans of (G)I-dle's Soojin. Her cryptic Instagram post is seen as a potshot taken at the latter's response to the school-bullying allegations.

The Complete Story:

An anonymous person made allegations of school-bullying in an online forum against Soojin. The person has claimed to be the elder sibling of the victim from Waw Middle School in Hwaseong City in Gyeonggi Province, Korea.

The victim's sibling accused the actor of assaulting her sister, robbing off her money, bullying and cursing students using cuss words, etc.

Soojin's agency Cube Entertainment has denied all the allegations and stated that they are planning to take legal action against those spreading false news although there are many other persons who have now made similar allegations against the actress.

Why are Fans Upset with Seo Shin Ae?

Seo Shin Ae and Soojin were schoolmates. The first person who made allegations had an apparent reference about 'Miss Seo' "I remember talking to Miss Seo about you. Every day, you screamed behind her while on the way to school. You said things like 'You little b*tch' and 'You bbangu ddongu.' When she talked about school bullying in one interview, you actually confronted her with a group of your friends. I don't know if you'll remember, but I was there with her," KpopStarz quotes the anonymous person as saying in the post.

If it was not enough, Seo Shin Aen shared a cryptic post "None of your excuse." It is seen as an indirect response to the statement by Cube Entertainment denying all the allegations. Her message angered the fans of Soojin.

Even as she is receiving hate messages, Seo Shin Aen has now shared the song "Therefore I Am" on her Instagram story. This is a clear message to the abusers that their comments will not impact her in any way.