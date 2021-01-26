The stage is set for the 18th Korean Music Awards, which is popularly known as Korean Grammys. The prestigious event will be held at Nodeulseom in Seoul on 28 January at 6 pm KST.

Unlike other popular music award shows in South Korea, Korean Music Awards mainly focuses on the quality of albums and songs. Every decision related to the nominations and winners list is based on the recommendations put forward by the judging panel consisting of radio show producers, music critics and other professionals from the field.

This event is considered as prestigious award as it does not just take sales of the albums as the parameter to honour the talents rather the key criteria is quality. The awards are presented in four categories -Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Rookie of the Year. This apart, there are 18 other specific categories along with two special awards.

Check out the Nominations' List:

Rookie of the Year

Meaningful Stone

DUOXINI

DeVita

Seo Bo-Kyung

Squash Vines

Song of the Year

BTS – Dynamite

Baek Yerin – Square (2017)

Sunwoo JungA – Run With Me

LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming

Zico – Any Song

Best Folk Album

Kim Sawol – Heaven

Kim Jae Hyung – Flex

Bae Young Gyoung – "Travel Record

Jeongmilla – CheongPa Sonata

Jo Donghee – Sadness is the shadow of beauty

Best Folk Song

Kim Sawol – Key

Kim Jae Hyung – Failure Story

Kim Chang Wan – Old Man's Bench

Jeongmilla – The Square

Jeongmilla – Departing from Seoul Station

Artist of the Year

BTS

Baek Yerin

Sunwoo JungA

LEENALCHI

Jeongmilla

Album of the Year

BTS – Map of the Soul: 7

Baek Yerin – Every letter I sent you.

Sunwoo JungA – Serenade

LEENALCHI – SUGUNGGA

Jeongmilla – CheongPa Sonata

Jo Dongik – Blue Pillow

Best Pop Album

The BLANK Shop – Tailor

BTS – Map of the Soul: 7

Baek Yerin – Every letter I sent you.

EXO's Baekhyun – Delight

Yukika – SOUL LADY

Best Pop Song

BTS – Dynamite

Baek Yerin – Square (2017)

IU – eight

Oh My Girl – Dolphin

Yukika – SOUL LADY

Zico – Any Song

Best Rock Album

ABTB – Daydream

BADLAMB – Frightful Waves

Squash Vines – New World

Organic Beer – Trans-Continental Railway

JuliaDream – Life and Death

Best Rock Song

ABTB – Daydream (feat. YoonChul Shin)

BADLAMB – Frightful Waves

H a lot – We are

JuliaDream – El nuevo mundo

cotoba – reyn

Best Modern Rock Album

Gong Joong Geu Neul – Love Song

SE SO NEON – Nonadaptation

Shin Hae Gyeong – In Dreams, In Dreams

Jo Dongik – Blue Pillow

Hyukoh – through love

Best Modern Rock Song

Gong Joong Geu Neul – Season

Meaningful Stone – Bweep Bwoop-Bweep Bwoop

SE SO NEON – NAN CHUN

Shin Hae Gyeong – Colors of You

LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming

Hyukoh – New Born

Best Metal and Hardcore Album

Remnants Of The Fallen – All The Wounded And Broken

Loss of infection – Dark dimension

Messgram – Cheers For The Failures

METHKAMEL – 20th Century

COMBATIVE POST – Whiteout

Best Dance and Electronic Album

Lofibaby – Art Museum

Mogwaa – Open Mind

swimrabbit – POND

UZA & SHANE – Classy

Two Tone Shape – Fantastic Machines

Best Dance and Electronic Song

Mogwaa – Reflex

Aseul – Bye Bye Summer

IDIOTAPE – Too Old to Die Young

Jang Myung Sun – Remiel

Two Tone Shape – The Prophet

Best Jazz Album

Sukyung Kim – Lilac Hill

MALO – Song Changsik Song Book

Seo Bo-Kyung – "INNER MOVIE"

Soojin Suh – Colorist

Jung Sumin – Sense of Agony

Cho Yoonseung & Kim Sungwon – Stellive Vol.5 – Blues in the Night

Best Crossover Album

Gonia – A Tension

Gray By Silver – Eternal Gray

GaYoung Bae – Sepia Painting

LEENALCHI – SUGUNGGA

Ji Park – VRI String Quartet 'Save The Planet

Best Jazz and Crossover Performance

KoHeean Trio – Live at Jazz First

Soojin Suh – Colorist

Sunjae Lee & Eunyoung Kim & Dayeon Seok – Pulse Theory

Jehee – On The Wind

Charlie Jung – Sein's Blues

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album

Nucksal – 1Q87

Deepflow – FOUNDER

B-Free – FREE THE BEAST

BILL STAX – DETOX

Khundi Panda – GAROSAWK

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song

Nucksal – AKIRA

MUSHVENOM – Nice Head

BILL STAX – Lonely Stoner

Swervy – Mama Lisa

Khundi Panda – Nevercomanie

Best R&B and Soul Album

Cadejo – FREEBODY

Samuel Seo – UNITY II

Sunwoo JungA – Serenade

A.TRAIN – PAINGREEN

Chudahye Chagis – Underneath the Dangsan Tree Tonight

Best R&B and Soul Song

DAMYE – I'm not your son

DeVita – EVITA!

Sunwoo JungA – Run With Me

A.TRAIN – HURT

Chudahye Chagis – Ritual Dance

