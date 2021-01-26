The stage is set for the 18th Korean Music Awards, which is popularly known as Korean Grammys. The prestigious event will be held at Nodeulseom in Seoul on 28 January at 6 pm KST.
Unlike other popular music award shows in South Korea, Korean Music Awards mainly focuses on the quality of albums and songs. Every decision related to the nominations and winners list is based on the recommendations put forward by the judging panel consisting of radio show producers, music critics and other professionals from the field.
This event is considered as prestigious award as it does not just take sales of the albums as the parameter to honour the talents rather the key criteria is quality. The awards are presented in four categories -Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Rookie of the Year. This apart, there are 18 other specific categories along with two special awards.
Check out the Nominations' List:
Rookie of the Year
Meaningful Stone
DUOXINI
DeVita
Seo Bo-Kyung
Squash Vines
Song of the Year
BTS – Dynamite
Baek Yerin – Square (2017)
Sunwoo JungA – Run With Me
LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming
Zico – Any Song
Best Folk Album
Kim Sawol – Heaven
Kim Jae Hyung – Flex
Bae Young Gyoung – "Travel Record
Jeongmilla – CheongPa Sonata
Jo Donghee – Sadness is the shadow of beauty
Best Folk Song
Kim Sawol – Key
Kim Jae Hyung – Failure Story
Kim Chang Wan – Old Man's Bench
Jeongmilla – The Square
Jeongmilla – Departing from Seoul Station
Artist of the Year
BTS
Baek Yerin
Sunwoo JungA
LEENALCHI
Jeongmilla
Album of the Year
BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
Baek Yerin – Every letter I sent you.
Sunwoo JungA – Serenade
LEENALCHI – SUGUNGGA
Jeongmilla – CheongPa Sonata
Jo Dongik – Blue Pillow
Best Pop Album
The BLANK Shop – Tailor
BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
Baek Yerin – Every letter I sent you.
EXO's Baekhyun – Delight
Yukika – SOUL LADY
Best Pop Song
BTS – Dynamite
Baek Yerin – Square (2017)
IU – eight
Oh My Girl – Dolphin
Yukika – SOUL LADY
Zico – Any Song
Best Rock Album
ABTB – Daydream
BADLAMB – Frightful Waves
Squash Vines – New World
Organic Beer – Trans-Continental Railway
JuliaDream – Life and Death
Best Rock Song
ABTB – Daydream (feat. YoonChul Shin)
BADLAMB – Frightful Waves
H a lot – We are
JuliaDream – El nuevo mundo
cotoba – reyn
Best Modern Rock Album
Gong Joong Geu Neul – Love Song
SE SO NEON – Nonadaptation
Shin Hae Gyeong – In Dreams, In Dreams
Jo Dongik – Blue Pillow
Hyukoh – through love
Best Modern Rock Song
Gong Joong Geu Neul – Season
Meaningful Stone – Bweep Bwoop-Bweep Bwoop
SE SO NEON – NAN CHUN
Shin Hae Gyeong – Colors of You
LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming
Hyukoh – New Born
Best Metal and Hardcore Album
Remnants Of The Fallen – All The Wounded And Broken
Loss of infection – Dark dimension
Messgram – Cheers For The Failures
METHKAMEL – 20th Century
COMBATIVE POST – Whiteout
Best Dance and Electronic Album
Lofibaby – Art Museum
Mogwaa – Open Mind
swimrabbit – POND
UZA & SHANE – Classy
Two Tone Shape – Fantastic Machines
Best Dance and Electronic Song
Mogwaa – Reflex
Aseul – Bye Bye Summer
IDIOTAPE – Too Old to Die Young
Jang Myung Sun – Remiel
Two Tone Shape – The Prophet
Best Jazz Album
Sukyung Kim – Lilac Hill
MALO – Song Changsik Song Book
Seo Bo-Kyung – "INNER MOVIE"
Soojin Suh – Colorist
Jung Sumin – Sense of Agony
Cho Yoonseung & Kim Sungwon – Stellive Vol.5 – Blues in the Night
Best Crossover Album
Gonia – A Tension
Gray By Silver – Eternal Gray
GaYoung Bae – Sepia Painting
LEENALCHI – SUGUNGGA
Ji Park – VRI String Quartet 'Save The Planet
Best Jazz and Crossover Performance
KoHeean Trio – Live at Jazz First
Soojin Suh – Colorist
Sunjae Lee & Eunyoung Kim & Dayeon Seok – Pulse Theory
Jehee – On The Wind
Charlie Jung – Sein's Blues
Best Rap and Hip Hop Album
Nucksal – 1Q87
Deepflow – FOUNDER
B-Free – FREE THE BEAST
BILL STAX – DETOX
Khundi Panda – GAROSAWK
Best Rap and Hip Hop Song
Nucksal – AKIRA
MUSHVENOM – Nice Head
BILL STAX – Lonely Stoner
Swervy – Mama Lisa
Khundi Panda – Nevercomanie
Best R&B and Soul Album
Cadejo – FREEBODY
Samuel Seo – UNITY II
Sunwoo JungA – Serenade
A.TRAIN – PAINGREEN
Chudahye Chagis – Underneath the Dangsan Tree Tonight
Best R&B and Soul Song
DAMYE – I'm not your son
DeVita – EVITA!
Sunwoo JungA – Run With Me
A.TRAIN – HURT
Chudahye Chagis – Ritual Dance
