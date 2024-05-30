Sen. John Fetterman Gets Standing Ovation as He Rips Off Harvard University Collar Over Antisemitism at Yeshiva University Commencement

Senator John Fetterman expressed deep disappointment in Harvard University's "inability to stand up for the Jewish community" before removing the ceremonial crimson academic hood representing his alma mater at Yeshiva University's graduation on Wednesday.

Fetterman expressed disapproval of the Ivy League school during his commencement address at the private Orthodox Jewish university, which bestowed him with the institution's highest honor, the "Hero of Israel" award. Fetterman is one of Israel's strongest advocates within Democratic circles. He graduated from Harvard's Kennedy School with a Master's of Public Policy in 1999. While Yeshiva University celebrates the graduation of more than 1,700 students, the Washington Heights institution will award Fetterman its Presidential Medallion.

Disappointment and Protest

"I was reflecting when was my last graduation and that was literally a quarter century ago, 25 years ago," the Pennsylvania Democrat told a crowd of graduates. "I was graduating from Harvard University but today I have been profoundly disappointed the way Harvard's inability to stand up for the Jewish community."

"For me personally I do not fundamentally believe it is right for me to wear this today," he added as he removed his crimson hood.

The crowd audibly gasped before breaking into a standing ovation.

"The Jewish community everywhere deserves our support," he added.

"And I promise you will always have mine."

Fetterman's remarks were well received, and he was seen dancing with students and school leaders after giving his speech.

The Orthodox Jewish university in Queens, New York City graduated 1,700 students on Wednesday.

While many Democrats have become increasingly vocal in their frustrations with Israel as the Palestinian death toll rises in its efforts to eliminate Hamas, Fetterman has not.

Fetterman was questioned on Wednesday on MSNBC's Morning Joe about whether Israel had crossed a "red line" when it attacked a camp for refugees in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, killing two senior Hamas commanders in addition to numerous civilians.

"Hamas, those cowards, hide behind civilians, and now it's becoming more and more [clear] that there was a dump of munitions there that exploded. That's where Hamas is hiding them, and that added more damage that way as well," he said on Wednesday.

Contrasting Views

Following the attack on the Jewish state on October 7, 2023, former president of Harvard University Claudine Gay was incensed that she had neglected to denounce 30 Harvard student organizations that had published a statement accusing Israel of being "entirely responsible" for the fatal rampage by Hamas.

On December 5, Gay then testified before Congress, refusing to declare that anyone at the institution who called for the extermination of Jews would face consequences.

At the time, Harvard faculty members supported Gay by writing a letter urging the administration to resist giving in to political pressure.

John Fetterman earned his bachelor's degree from Albright College in Pennsylvania in 1991 and completed an MBA at the University of Connecticut in 1993.

He graduated from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government in 1999 with a Master of Public Policy degree. He has said that the school has changed significantly since his time there.

"As an alum of Harvard — look, I graduated 25 years ago, and of course, it was always a little pinko," he told Semafor in January. "But now, I don't recognize it."v