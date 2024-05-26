Knife-Wielding Madman in Blonde Wig Stabs Four Girls at AMC Theatre Before Attacking Couple in McDonald's in Massachusetts Stabbing Spree

A knife-wielding man, wearing a blond wig and connected to a murder investigation, stabbed four girls inside a movie theater before attacking a couple at a McDonald's during his stabbing spree on Saturday.

The armed suspect stabbed four girls, ages between 9 and 17, at an AMC Braintree around 6 p.m., before stabbing a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man at a McDonald's 30 miles away about an hour later. The man, who has not yet been identified, reportedly entered the theater without a movie ticket and attacked the girls unprovoked, without saying a word. The girls were rushed to Boston-area hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

Unexpected and Unproved Attack

A male suspect, who police described as "armed and dangerous with a 10-inch knife," was arrested in connection with the brutal attack. Police say he is also connected to a murder investigation.

An employee at the snack bar described him as a man wearing "an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig," CBS News reported.

An AMC employee working at the concessions during the initial stabbings described the man as wearing "an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig," according to CBS Boston.

A witness at the scene, Matteo Rojas, told CBS, "It's so heartbreaking that's what I'll be thinking about the rest of the night is seeing those kids coming down the steps and just crying. They looked really stunned like they just saw a horror movie, not a kid's movie."

After fleeing from the multiplex in a black SUV, the man drove over 30 miles to Plymouth, MA, where he is believed to have been involved in another "similar assault" at a McDonald's.

Motive Unclear

The man allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man around 7:09 p.m. They were also treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary investigation suggests a likely connection to an earlier incident at a movie theatre in Braintree resulting in non-life threatening injuries to four juveniles," Massachusetts State Police said.

After failing to pull over, the armed man led police on a car chase before crashing in Sandwich, MA.

The suspected attacker is also believed to be linked to a murder investigation in Deep River, Connecticut.

"At approximately 3:36 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop F – Westbrook responded to a report of a disturbance at an address in the town of Deep River," CSP announced.

One person was found dead at the scene and "a suspect in this investigation has been taken into custody in the State of Massachusetts and there is no active threat to the public."

Connecticut State Police issued an alert earlier on Saturday for the suspect, describing him as "armed and dangerous" with a 10-inch knife, CBS Boston reported.