Selena Gomez's song "Lose You to Love Me" is supposed to be about Justin Bieber. And reportedly, fans all over the world are freaking out, trying to decode every lyric from the song.

In her songs, Selena discusses heartache, dodged bullets, and getting cheated on, but one of the most revealing lyrics comes in "Lose You to Love Me," when she says, "In two months you replaced us."

Apparently, most people assumed this was about Justin Bieber moving on to Hailey Baldwin just two months after he and Selena broke up for the final time. During Ryan's interview with Selena on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" this morning, he mentions the lyric, saying he believes that sometimes seeing someone move on can be harder than the breakup itself, and Selena seems to agree.

"I'm really grateful, too, because I've actually experienced that a million times before and that's the unfortunate part about what I do. It's all very real to me, and I'm sure it's just entertainment for other people, but I just think I had become numb to it, and it would be stupid of me if I didn't acknowledge what I felt, because it would be inauthentic and that's everything I claim to be and do," she said.

We have to say, that is quite a confession. Selena goes on to say that she knows that there are thousands of people, men and women, who have felt this feeling, and it's extremely real. The 27-year-old singer added that's why she has to be careful, has to take steps back and focus on what she's doing and no one else.

Selena has never explicitly gone public about how she felt about the break up with Justin Bieber and how he moved on with Hailey Baldwin. Now that Justin and Hailey are married, Selena's latest song is the closest fans might come to hearing Selena talk about her feelings regarding Justin. We wish her well.