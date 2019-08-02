Hailey Bieber may still be high on wedded bliss. Reportedly, Hailey was in Tokyo for a new bareMinerals product launch.

The model took to social media to share pics with her husband, Justin Bieber. Hailey is in Tokyo to promote bareMinerals. But that doesn't mean Hailey didn't live it up in Tokyo with her husband. In the pics, Justin Bieber can be seen in a black surgical mask. Was the pop star making a statement against pollution?

In the other image, Hailey can be seen passionately kissing Justin. The pair do look adorable together. And Hailey looks like she wants everyone to know. Reportedly, Hailey serves as the face of the campaign, sitting in as the subject for demonstration of the product. Speaking to Vogue about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.....I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.'

She goes on to say that that's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.

She admits that they are really young, and that's a scary aspect. She also adds that they are going to change. But she is committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes.

Hailey goes on to say that Justin Bieber is her best friend and she will never get sick of him. We have to say that Justin and Hailey Bieber are couple goals. You can check out the pics here: