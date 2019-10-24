Selena Gomez made a daring fashion statement while celebrating the success of her new song. The singer rocked a low plunging blazer and slacks. Selena may even have taken the look further by ditching her bra. Selena looked fierce and she certainly looked like she meant business. She has been enjoying the success of her new song 'Lose You To Love Me!'

Selena Gomez has been keeping a low profile lately, so its good to see her out and about and looking like a boss always makes it even better. Selena Gomez may find herself facing some unintentional drama with ex Justin Bieber's current wife Hailey. The model landed in some hot water for a social media post that some believe was aimed at Selena. Hailey Baldwin is responding after fans accused her of slamming Selena Gomez on the same day that the musician released her newest single.

Reportedly, Baldwin, posted a screenshot of the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker to her Instagram Story — causing fans to question if she was responding to Gomez's new lyrics, which seemingly hint at her previous on-and-off relationship with Baldwin's husband Justin Bieber. The model reportedly responded to the accusations with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared's Instagram page, the news outlet said.

"Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response,'" Baldwin wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Just Jared. "This is complete BS." And we have to say, that fans may be reading too much into an errant comment. Either way, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. You can check out the pictures here: