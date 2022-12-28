Bella Thorne Lashes Out at Director for Accusing Her of 'Flirting With Him' When She Was 10 Years Old

Actress Bella Thorne is disturbed after a director accused her of "flirting with him" and making "him really uncomfortable" at an audition when she was just 10 years of age. Now 25-years-old, the former Disney Channel star has to constantly remind herself that she was "not the problem".

Thorne told Emily Ratajkowski on the High Low podcast that she still goes back to that encounter every day. She revealed that it "drives her crazy."

"I am trying to find almost fault in myself. Like, what did you do, Bella? What did you do? You made him feel like this?" the actress said. "I don't give a f**k what the f**k I said. I don't care if I said, 'Eat my p***y right now. I was 10 years old. Why ever would you think that I was flirting."

Very Angry

The Midnight Sun actress is very angry about the accusations thrown at her by the director. "You are in a director session, you can't really say or do anything. You do the scene, you say hello and you walk out. There is no time to go sit on your lap or make you uncomfortable," Thorne said.

She hopes the director (unnamed) rots in hell! Ratajkowski encouraged the actress to forgive herself for being a f**king kid. "If you need a more f**ked up story of Hollywood and pedophilla and the sexualisation of children, I don't think there is one."

The American model shared her own story about an inappropriate exchange with her agent when she was 16 years old. Ratajkowski said they pointed to her picture. "I was with my friend who was also modelling at the time with the same agency, and they were like 'This face. This is how we know this girl gets f**ked. You have got to give a lesson, Emily, on this." Ratajkowski revealed she was flattered, embarrassed and horrified at the same time. "That is so f**ked up that they said that."

Ratajkowski said her and Thorne's experiences was the reality of being a young woman in the industry.