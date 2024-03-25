Selena Gomez Deletes Photo after Accidentally Flashing Fans in Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Posing in Risqué Outfit

Selena Gomez posted some of her most daring photos yet, posing in a strapless black bra, over the weekend. However, she had to quickly delete one of the snaps after she accidentally flashed her nipple in one of the snaps in a major wardrobe malfunction.

In a series of Instagram selfies that have since been deleted, the star of "Only Murders in the Building," 31, put on a very busty display as she gazed seductively into the camera, with one hand positioned behind her head. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer styled her hair in relaxed, beachy waves and tried out two alluring looks in each of the photos.

Selena's Accidental Snap

Selena appeared fabulous, effortlessly running her fingers through her hair, but fans noticed that she inadvertently revealed a nipple. After noticing the oversight, Selena promptly removed the photo from Instagram without providing an explanation.

However, fans on Twitter/X praised her authenticity, noting her decision not to alter her photos and how she inspires other women to feel confident about themselves.

The comments section was soon flooded with comments in Selena's support. "Selena Gomez is the realest celebrity out there that doesn't edit her photos so much and post it as it is and made many other women feel comfortable in their own skin," one user wrote.

"She's one of the realest out there and we love her for that," another fan wrote praising the singer.

"The most beautiful thing about Selena is she's feeling good in her own skin, keep it real Selena you are beautiful," yet another person wrote.

One of Selena's fans expressed frustration toward the negative comments and said that despite Selena's fame, she faces her own challenges and difficult times just like anyone else. "We all face struggles and have our share of tough days. Never forget that," they wrote.

Selena to Get Busy

Production is set to start next month on the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, which Selena is executive producing. Selena will reprise her role as Alex Russo, with David Henrie, 34, also returning as her on-screen brother.

Deadline was the first to report on the series, which follows Justin (played by Henrie) leading a normal life until Alex reappears with a girl named Billie, seeking assistance.

Justin realizes he must once again don his wizard's cap to mentor the young wizard while balancing his daily life with his wife and kids.

"Wizards of Waverly Place," which aired from 2007 to 2012, was a popular show that catapulted Selena to teen idol status.

"Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," said Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis in a statement.

"We can't wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew."