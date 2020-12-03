Reports claim that Selena Gomez might be dating again. The pop singer was spotted with former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler in New York City where both stars spent good time together. Gomez is shooting for an upcoming Hulu show in NYC.

Selena's dating life was quite popular and her relationship and breakup with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd had made headlines. But Butler's dating life has not been in the spotlight so far. Both stars have not spoken anything about being in a relationship.

Selena Gomez Open to Dating

However, various reports state that this is not the first meeting between Gomez and Butler. The couple is said to have met a couple of times. A source close to the pop star had told E! News that both had hung out together a few times. But it is said that both are meeting each other casually and that Gomez is open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet.

E! News also said stated that Butler had asked Gomez out for dinner and also said that the couple had a great time. Currently, 28-year-old Gomez is in NYC to shoot for a new Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez had on and off relationship with Justin Bieber since 2010. They broke up in 2016 and Gomez was briefly dating The Weeknd. But then they called it quits as Gomez reconciled with Bieber. But the couple broke up in March 2018. Bieber soon announced the shocking news of his marriage with Hailey Baldwin in October 2018. Since then, Selena has not been dating anyone seriously.

Singer Cautious During Pandemic

Sources close to Gomez said that especially during the pandemic time, the singer has barely left her quarantine bubble. She is busy working from home on her new beauty line called Rare Beauty that was launched recently. It is said that she was meeting only her close friends and family during the pandemic time.

But a big name in the sports world, he has kept his dating life under the wraps. Other than games, he was mentioned in news articles when he had a fight with his former teammate Dwayne Wade after he posted flirtatious comment on an Instagram post on Wade's wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

On the game front, Butler played for the Chicago Bulls from 2011-2017. He also played for Minnesota Timberwolves during in the 2017 offseason. Butler is an all-star swingman and helped his current team Miami Heat to the NBA finals this past season in the Orlando bubble.

Reports claim that it is likely that Butler will join Chicago again, after he posted on Instagram that Chicago was still home to him.