Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has opened up about the sexual allegations leveled against him. The 26-year-old has posted several tweets to prove that the sexual allegations against him are baseless. He posted photos, videos and textual evidence of being with his then girlfriend Selena Gomez when the alleged sexual assault took place.

On Saturday night, a woman named Danielle put out a tweet from an anonymous account accusing the Cold Water singer of sexually assaulting her in 2014. However, the post by Danielle has been removed by Twitter after Bieber responded to the same through a series of tweets denying the charges. A report in this regard was also published by the Hollywood Reporter.

Bieber's Side of the Story

"In the past 24 hours, a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four Seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show I was never present at that location," tweeted Bieber giving his side of the story.

Bieber further said that the facts mentioned in Danielle's tweet that he surprised the crowd in Austin at SXSW, and his appearance on stage with his then-assistant side stage and also singing a few songs were true.

"What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then GF Selena Gomez," Bieber's tweet read.

He also revealed the reason for taking to micro-blogging site to address the issue. Beiber said that rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something he doesn't take lightly. The singer added that he decided to write on Twitter along with proof after discussing the issue with his wife.

"I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," said Bieber.

Singer Falsely Accused Again?

Even though Danielle's tweet was deleted, another woman Kadi also said that she too was a victim of sexual assault by the pop star. She said that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber on 5 May 2015 in New York. "I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too," she had tweeted. But taking Bieber's side, his fans posted an image of Bieber with his current wife Hailey Baldwin at a gym in Los Angeles on the said date.