Selection: The War Between Women, a popular K-drama that is also known as Queen: Love and War, has come to an end. The finale (episode 16) aired on TV Chosun on Sunday, February 9, at 10.50 pm KST and the producers have revealed that they have no plans to come with a new season of the historical mini-series.

Though the last episode featured a happy ending for King Lee Kyung and his lover Kang Eun Bo, viewers were expecting to see the future of their son in season 2. But the producer has revealed that currently they have no plans to come with a second season. While thanking viewers for their love and support, the producers said the story had its "complete closure" in episode 16.

"The last episode of Queen: Love and War [which aired] on February 9 has a completely closed conclusion," Soompi quoted the producers as saying.

Check out what the cast members have to say about the mini-series

The cast members also thanked viewers for watching the show and making it a big success. Actress Lee Yul Eum, who portrayed dethroned Queen Jo Young Ji, said she enjoyed a lot while filming the historical drama. The actress further said she would never forget the moments she got to spend with cast and crew of Selection: The War Between Women.

Actor Lee Jae Hwa, who portrayed antagonist Do Sang Woo in the mini-series, said it was not really easy to film in the winter. But he had a memorable time with the cast and crew during the production process. "I genuinely thank everyone who loved Queen: Love and War," he added.

For the onscreen couple of Selection: War Between Women – actor Kim Min Kyu and actress Jin Se Yeon - the show gifted them some good memories and unforgettable moments. While Min Kyu said he was so happy to have been part of such a great project, Se Yeon said she enjoyed portraying Eun Bo in the show.

"More than anything else, I think that the teamwork between the actors of Queen: Love and War was outstanding. We had a meaningful time as we worked together and learned something new about acting. Thank you to the director, screenwriter, actors, staff, and the viewers of who will love 'Queen: Love and War' until the end," actor Lee Si Eon, who portrayed informer Wal in the mini-series, said.