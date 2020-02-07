Selection: The War Between Women, which is also known as Queen: Love and War, is returning with two new episodes this Saturday and Sunday, February 8 and 9, on TV Chosun. Episodes 15 and 16 are scheduled to air at 10.50 pm KST and they will focus on the future of King Lee Kyung and his lover Kang Eun Bo.

Korean drama lovers can watch the finale of this popular mini-series on TV this weekend. Those who do not have access to TV Chosun can stream the show online on the official website of the broadcasting channel. Non-Korean speakers in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Singapore, India, Russia, China, Denmark and Canada, can watch the final two episodes of this mini-series with sub-titles on February 9 and 10 on various streaming sites.

What to expect in episode 15?

The promo for episode 15 has teased troubled moments for the onscreen couple. The 30-second-long clip begins with a shot of King Lee Kyung and his lover with a voice-over of King's grandmother, who tells the female lead to cut contact with the King. In the next scene, the King's special security guard informs him that Consort Hong disappeared. Later, it is revealed through the clip that she is being kidnapped by Prince Lee Jae Hwa.

The promo video also shows Prince Lee Jae Hwa teaming up with Minister Kim Man Chan to kill the King. The clip ends by teasing the demise of both Lee Kyung and Kang Eun Bo. While the King is likely to be killed by the Prince, his lover is expected to commit suicide.

Will Lee Kyung and Kang Eun Bo get their happy ending?

The prophecy that the world will change because of the aristocrat-twins born in 1895 could be hinting at the end of all dirty politics going on in the palace. If so, then the antagonists will end up getting punished for their evil works and the onscreen couple will get their happy ending. The fans will have to wait until February 8 to know more about it.

Watch the promo for Selection: The War Between Women epsode 15 below: