Brittany Mahomes Sparks Fresh Fury With More Hints About Her Views on Donald Trump and Republicans

Brittany Mahomes has strongly hinted at her support for Donald Trump in this year's Presidential election by liking yet more pro-Republican posts on Instagram on Wednesday. In her most revealing action yet, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—and a close friend of Taylor Swift—sent Instagram on meltdown on Wednesday.

While promoting Chiefs merchandise for the upcoming NFL season, she stirred up further controversy by liking a follower's comment that read, "TRUMP-VANCE 2024." She also liked another message of support after sparking outrage for previously liking a post from Trump regarding the upcoming November election. "Glad to see you aren't backing down," the comment that she liked read.

Brittany Mahomes Shows Support for Republicans

"We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission," the message continued.

However, numerous other comments on her post came from Democrat supporters, with many advocating for a Kamala Harris win or forecasting a "blue landslide."

Earlier this week, Mahomes, who is expecting her third child, re-shared a comment from preacher and author Shane Pruitt that appeared to address the criticism she's been facing.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today..." the post began. "You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind."

However, Mahomes' political stance seems to conflict with that of Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Patrick's Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

The two couples spent time together over the weekend, with Swift back in the United States after spending four months touring in Europe.

Mahomes' Views Opposite to Taylor Swift

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Swift revealed that she supported Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 election and accused Trump of treating the presidency as if it were "an autocracy."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never revealed which political party he supports and told TIME magazine that he does not intend to get involved in politics.

"I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," he said.

"I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

The Chiefs have been invited to the White House by President Biden for the past two years to celebrate their Super Bowl wins in 2023 and 2024.

Mahomes and his teammates had also been invited to the White House by Trump after their Super Bowl LIV victory but didn't attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are expected to attend the Chiefs' first game of the new NFL season next Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.