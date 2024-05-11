Sean Herman: Nashville Cop Fired for Groping OnlyFans Star in X-Rated Fake Traffic Stop Video after Department Identifies Him from His Badge

A Nashville police officer was fired this week after it was found that he had appeared in an adult content video. The revelation stemmed from a moment in the video where a small portion of his uniform was visible while he was seen touching the breast of an OnlyFans performer, leading to his identification.

On Thursday, officer Sean Herman was fired for donning his full uniform for a cameo in "Can't Believe He Didn't Arrest Me," an explicit OnlyFans video created by a local star Jordin, the Metro Nashville Police confirmed. The video starts with Jordin seated behind the wheel of a car with a man in the passenger seat.

Uniform Exposes Cop

The next shot in the video shows a police cruiser signaling them to pull over. At that point, Jordin tells the man, "I'm not going to get a ticket... I'm going to show him my t–s," according to News Channel 5.

A police officer then approaches Jordin's car window, resting his hands on the open window frame without being visible from the shoulders up.

He identifies himself as "Officer Johnson of PD." When the officer requests Jordin's license and registration, she tells him that she does not have the correct documents and proceeds to pull down her top, exposing her breasts.

"Ma'am, it's 2024. I can see t–s on the internet any time," the officer — whose face is still obscured — scoffs in reply.

The cop then accepts Jordin's invitation to grope her boobs, and as he does so, she is seen groping his crotch.

Wrong Move Gets Cop Fired

The policeman shows off a small piece of what looks to be a Metro Nashville Police Department badge when he reaches into the car to harass Jordin.

"Had we not seen that patch, I don't know if we'd be having this conversation right now," News Channel 5 investigative reporter Levi Ismail said in an Instagram video on the story.

Metro Nashville police said they became aware of the video on Wednesday and launched an investigation, which led to the identification of Herman as the officer involved, as confirmed by an MPD spokesperson to The New York Post.

Herman was fired from the job the following day.

"His actions were totally outrageous and incredibly disrespectful to every MNPD employee and this agency as a whole," the MPD statement said.

A Reddit commenter, identifying herself as Jordin, later clarified that the video "was a stunt and totally consensual and private property." "The fact they fired him is stupid," they added, claiming that Herman was off-duty when the video was shot.