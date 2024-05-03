Rob Marciano: ABC News Weatherman Got into Heated Exchange With 'GMA' Producer Which Was Reported to Seniors by Ginger Zee Leading to His Firing

ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano was fired by the Disney-owned network earlier this week after getting into a heated argument with one of the show's producers that was witnessed by other staff members, according to reports. The heated exchange became the final nail in the coffin for Marciano, leading to his ouster from the company.

News of Marciano's outburst reached Ginger Zee, the chief meteorologist for ABC and "Good Morning America," who then informed her higher-ups, the Daily Beast reported. Network executives, reportedly aware of Marciano's alleged "anger management issues" and previous complaints about his behavior, deemed the recent outburst to be the final straw, sources told the Daily Beast.

Final Showdown

The New York Post reported earlier this week that Marciano, who joined "GMA" in 2014 as its weekend meteorologist, often clashed with Zee over several years, according to the report. Management, reportedly aware of Marciano's "hot temper" and Zee's tendency to be "nasty," kept the feud between the two under wraps for years, according to sources cited by the outlet.

"She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha," a media executive told the outlet.

According to the Daily Beast, Marciano reportedly made female staffers at "GMA" uncomfortable by oversharing details about his divorce from his then-wife, Eryn Marciano.

Marciano's marriage to Eryn ended in January of last year after 11 years, and the couple shares two children.

Staffers also complained that Marciano had been consistently "cranky" during his divorce proceedings.

Marciano was hired when ABC News launched an around-the-clock weather unit, aiming to offer continuous coverage for its various programs such as "GMA" and "World News Tonight."

Hot Temper Blows off Job

Zee was promoted to chief meteorologist at "GMA" after Sam Champion's departure from the Weather Channel. However, tensions between Zee and Marciano persisted, with Zee reportedly pulling ranks on assignments.

Marciano's behavior also reportedly alienated other staffers at the network.

Last year, ABC network executives reportedly barred Marciano from the Times Square studios of "GMA" after an incident where he allegedly made a colleague uncomfortable.

"He was found to have done something ... that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," one insider told Page Six at the time.

Marciano occasionally provided field reports for "GMA" but was banned from entering the studio. Recently, he was moved to "World News Tonight."

A source speculated to The Post earlier this week that Marciano's salary, reportedly just under $1 million when he was hired from "Entertainment Tonight," might have been considered excessive.