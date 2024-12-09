Jay-Z Accused of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl with Diddy at MTV VMA Afterparty Two Decades Ago in Bombshell Civil Lawsuit

Hip-hop icon Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean "Diddy" Combs at a VMAs afterparty in New York two decades ago, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The alleged victim, referred to as Jane Doe in court filings, claims the incident took place during a post-award show party.

The lawsuit was originally filed against Combs in New York's Southern District in October. However, it was refiled on Sunday, adding the 55-year-old rapper Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, as a defendant. The woman alleges that the assault happened at an afterparty following an event held on September 7, 2000, at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

Icon in Trouble

However, last Sunday, Carter vehemently denied the allegations, issuing a statement in which he claimed the alleged victim's lawyer refiled the lawsuit only after attempting to "blackmail" him first.

According to the court filing, the girl alleged that the attack took place after she had a drink that made her feel "woozy and lightheaded."

"Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment," the original filing charged.

"Soon after, Combs entered the room, along with defendant Carter and a female celebrity. Plaintiff immediately recognized all three celebrities."

"Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party,'" the filing added.

"Combs then threw Plaintiff toward a wall, causing Plaintiff to fall. Plaintiff got up and stumbled, at which point Combs grabbed her again and threw her on the bed. At that point, Carter began removing Plaintiff's clothes as she grew more and more disoriented."

The woman claimed that Combs and Carter pinned her down and sexually assaulted her while an unidentified female celebrity looked on.

Jay-Z Defends Himself

Carter, who has been married to pop icon Beyoncé Knowles since 2008, denied the accusations in a statement. He slammed the alleged victim's attorney, Tony Buzbee, who has filed numerous civil suits against Combs following his federal sex trafficking charges in September.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," Carter said in a lengthy statement.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY."

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" he continued.

"These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Carter added, "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

The civil lawsuit is one of many accusations brought against Combs following his federal sex trafficking charges in September.

Combs' legal team dismissed the latest allegations, calling them "blatant attempts at seeking publicity."