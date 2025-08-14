Sean Charles Dunn: DC Man Who Hurled Subway Sandwich at Federal Agent Charged with Felony Assault

A man has been charged with felony assault after attacking a federal agent with a Subway sandwich on a Washington, D.C. street earlier this week. On Wednesday, DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charges against 37-year-old Sean Charles Dunn, saying that "the police are not out there to get pushed around or beaten up."

Dunn was caught on camera as he allegedly shouted at and assaulted an officer using his Subway meal on August 10. The decision to slap criminal charges on Dunn comes as the White House vowed to "restore law and order" in the nation's capital. Police say that more charges could be pressed on the attacker.

Caught on Camera

"He thought it was funny. Well he doesn't think it's funny today because we charged him with a felony: Assault on a police officer," Pirro said in a video posted to X. In a shocking video taken by a bystander, Dunn can be heard yelling at a group of US Border Patrol agents, calling them "f*cking fascists."

Holding his meal — his chosen weapon — he pointed at the federal officers and shouted "shame."

The tense confrontation unfolded right outside the busy Subway location where Dunn had bought the now-infamous sandwich.

After several moments of shouting from across the street, the suspect moved toward the agents and confronted Agent Gregory Lairmore directly.

While the agents stayed composed, Dunn grew more aggressive, standing just feet from one officer's face. He then hurled his footlong sandwich at Lairmore's chest before trying to make a run for it.

His escape attempt quickly failed, as agents chased him down and restrained him within moments of the attack.

Photos from the chaotic incident show the pink collared shirt-wearing suspect surrounded by officers from multiple agencies, including CBP and the FBI.

Dunn was arrested and booked at the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District. He allegedly told an officer: "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

No More Tolerance

"We're gonna back the police to the hill. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!" Pirro asserted in her video announcement. Dunn's arrest came as part of a broad crime crackdown launched under the Trump administration.

"We will rebuild our once-great cities, including our capital in Washington, DC, making them safe, clean, and beautiful again - and we want to make this city again safe," Trump said in January.

"We don't want people coming to Washington and getting mugged, shot, killed. We're going to stop it."

In March, Trump formed a task force with the purpose of "surging law enforcement to restore order and enhance' DC's infrastructure."

He has described the city as facing a "rampant crime crisis" and labeled it a "nightmare of murder and crime."

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "MR. NICE GUY. We want our capital back."

Earlier in the day, he criticized homelessness on the streets and announced that FBI agents would collaborate with DC police to address the problem, according to his post. "The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong."