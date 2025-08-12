Who Is Ethan Blaine Nieneker? Gunman Who Opened Fire at Texas Target and Killed Three Is Violent Criminal with Mental Health Issues

The gunman who opened fire outside a Target store in Texas, killing three, has been revealed to be a violent career criminal, according to reports. Ethan Blaine Nieneker, 32, was arrested on Monday night in connection with the deadly shooting that took place earlier that day, Austin Police told the Daily Mail.

Nieneker fled the scene in a car he took from the Target parking lot on Research Boulevard, but soon crashed it, according to police. He then allegedly stole another vehicle from a nearby Volkswagen dealership. However, officers were soon to catch up with him in South Austin, where they used a Taser to subdue him before arresting him.

Career Criminal on Shooting Spree

Police Chief Lisa Davis said that Nieneker has a past marked by both mental health issues and criminal activity. However, documents reviewed by the Daily Mail suggest that he has been arrested several times since 2011, including one in August 2015 for assaulting a family member.

His record also includes two arrests for driving under the influence, charges of criminal mischief, and breaching a bond or protective order.

The motive behind Nieneker's decision to start shooting outside the store shortly after 2 p.m. is still unclear. Medics pronounced two of the victims dead at the scene, while a third died from their wounds on the way to a nearby hospital.

Another person sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire and received treatment at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victims' names, while Target customers and staff recounted how they were forced to flee for safety.

"I was inside the store, but then I hear on the radio like shots fired, so then they just told us 'active shooter...' so we just ran outside, we told guests to get out," Freyen Sagastume, an employee told KXAN, the Daily mail reported.

"I thought that this only happened like in the news and stuff and then like I kind of just froze at first, but then I saw everyone running."

Chaos and Panic Everywhere

Meanwhile, at a nearby Jiffy Lube, staff secured the store by locking the doors and taking cover after learning about the shooting outside. One mechanic Paul Smith told Spectrum Local News that he witnessed people frantically abandoning their cars and running through the parking lot in fear.

"I had just gotten back from the Target like a minute before," he recounted.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has been briefed on the incident and is receiving ongoing updates on the situation. "This is a devastating situation and my heart is with the victims and their families," he wrote on X.

"While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I'll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence," the mayor continued, adding that he is "grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect."

A Target representative also said that the company will provide counseling services to employees affected by the shooting.

"We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy," the spokesperson said.

"We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team."