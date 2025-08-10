Iran Arrests 20 Alleged Mossad Spies Amid Threat of Execution as It Hides It Remaining Nuclear Scientists from Threat of Being Assassinated

Iran has arrested 20 people it claims were spying for Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, and has vowed to show no mercy. "The judiciary will show no leniency toward spies and agents of the Zionist regime," judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangiri said on Saturday in Tehran, according to Iranian state media.

"With firm rulings, we will make an example of them all." Earlier this week, a senior Iranian nuclear scientist was arrested and executed after being found guilty of working as an agent for Israel. Rouzbeh Vadi was accused of leaking classified information about a colleague who was killed during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, according to Iran's state media.

No Mercy from Iran

Israel launched dozens of powerful airstrikes against the Islamic Republic and its nuclear sites in June, while also secretly infiltrating Tehran to assassinate over 30 Iranian commanders and at least 11 of the regime's leading nuclear experts.

The nearly two-week war left Tehran's air defense systems almost completely damaged.

After the conflict, Iran's Parliament passed a bill in July making espionage a capital offense — a charge that had previously carried a life sentence — with the measure largely aimed at activities connected to Israel and the United States.

In recent months, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime has executed at least eight people for spying, while Amnesty International has raised concerns over increasing random executions and political crackdowns in the Islamic Republic.

Charges Again Mossad by Iran

The judiciary revealed that charges against some of the 20 detainees have been dropped, though it did not say how many, adding that more information will be released once the investigations are finalized.

Iran has hidden its remaining nuclear scientists out of concern that Israel might target them again, The Telegraph reported.

A senior Iranian official said the scientists are no longer allowed to teach or live in their family homes and have instead been moved to the capital or northern coastal areas.

Reports suggest that at least 15 of the 100 surviving scientists named on an Israeli list are considering changing careers.