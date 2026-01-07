SDSA Awards for Film 2025: A Complete Guide

SDSA Awards for Film 2025, the annual award ceremony presented to Set Decorators and Production Designers, will take place on Saturday, February 21, this year. It is organised to honor the outstanding achievements of set decorators and production designers in the art of Set Decoration in Feature Film.
The highlight of the sixth annual SDSA Awards for Film will be achievements in the Contemporary Feature Film, Period Feature Film, Best Picture, Comedy or Musical Feature Film, and Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film. The nominees were announced on Monday (January 5) by the Set Decorators Society of America, an International Organization.
Projects released between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025, were eligible for nominations. Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, and Sinners were nominated for the sixth annual SDSA Awards for Film. The other nominees were box office hits How to Train Your Dragon, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.
SDSA Awards for Film 2025 Nomination List:
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film
- BUGONIA - Set Decoration by Prue Howard Production Design by James Price F1. Set Decoration by Andrew McCarthy SDSA & Véronique Melery Production Design by Mark Tildesley & Ben Munro
- JAY KELLY - Set Decoration by Véronique Melery & Meg Everist Production Design by Mark Tildesley.
- ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Set Decoration by Anthony Carlino SDSA Production Design by Florencia Martin
- WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY - Set Decoration by Kathryn Pyle Production Design by Rick Heinrichs
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film
- DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE - Set Decoration by Linda Wilson. Production Design by Donal Woods
- HAMNET - Set Decoration by Alice Felton SDSA Production Design by Fiona Crombie
- MARTY SUPREME - Set Decoration by Adam Willis Production Design by Jack Fisk
- SINNERS - Set Decoration by Monique Champagne SDSA Production Design by Hannah Beachler
- SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE - Set Decoration by Kris Moran Production Design by Stefania Cella
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film
- AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH - Set Decoration by Vanessa Cole, Production Design by Dylan Cole & Ben Procter.
- THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Set Decoration by Jille Azis, Production Design by Kasra Farahani.
- FRANKENSTEIN - Set Decoration by Shane Vieau, Production Design by Tamara Deverell.
- HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON - Set Decoration by Daniel Birt, Production Design by Dominic Watkins.
- SUPERMAN - Set Decoration by Rosemary Brandenburg, Production Design by Beth Mickle
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Comedy or Musical Feature Film
- FREAKIER FRIDAY - Set Decoration by Brandi Kalish, Production Design by Kay Anna Lee
- KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN - Set Decoration by Andrew Baseman, Production Design by Scott Chambliss.
- THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME - Set Decoration by Anna Pinnock, Production Design by Adam Stockhausen.
- ROOFMAN - Set Decoration by Kendall Anderson, Production Design by Inbal Weinberg.
- WICKED: FOR GOOD - Set Decoration by Lee Sandales, Production Design by Nathan Crowley.