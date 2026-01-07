SDSA Awards for Film 2025: A Complete Guide

SDSA Awards for Film 2025, the annual award ceremony presented to Set Decorators and Production Designers, will take place on Saturday, February 21, this year. It is organised to honor the outstanding achievements of set decorators and production designers in the art of Set Decoration in Feature Film.

The highlight of the sixth annual SDSA Awards for Film will be achievements in the Contemporary Feature Film, Period Feature Film, Best Picture, Comedy or Musical Feature Film, and Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film. The nominees were announced on Monday (January 5) by the Set Decorators Society of America, an International Organization.

Projects released between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025, were eligible for nominations. Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, and Sinners were nominated for the sixth annual SDSA Awards for Film. The other nominees were box office hits How to Train Your Dragon, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

SDSA Awards for Film 2025 Nomination List:

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film

BUGONIA - Set Decoration by Prue Howard Production Design by James Price F1. Set Decoration by Andrew McCarthy SDSA & Véronique Melery Production Design by Mark Tildesley & Ben Munro

JAY KELLY - Set Decoration by Véronique Melery & Meg Everist Production Design by Mark Tildesley.

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Set Decoration by Anthony Carlino SDSA Production Design by Florencia Martin

WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY - Set Decoration by Kathryn Pyle Production Design by Rick Heinrichs

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film

DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE - Set Decoration by Linda Wilson. Production Design by Donal Woods

HAMNET - Set Decoration by Alice Felton SDSA Production Design by Fiona Crombie

MARTY SUPREME - Set Decoration by Adam Willis Production Design by Jack Fisk

SINNERS - Set Decoration by Monique Champagne SDSA Production Design by Hannah Beachler

SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE - Set Decoration by Kris Moran Production Design by Stefania Cella

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH - Set Decoration by Vanessa Cole, Production Design by Dylan Cole & Ben Procter.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Set Decoration by Jille Azis, Production Design by Kasra Farahani.

FRANKENSTEIN - Set Decoration by Shane Vieau, Production Design by Tamara Deverell.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON - Set Decoration by Daniel Birt, Production Design by Dominic Watkins.

SUPERMAN - Set Decoration by Rosemary Brandenburg, Production Design by Beth Mickle

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Comedy or Musical Feature Film