2026 Critics Choice Awards Complete Winners List: KPop Demon Hunters, Squid Game 3, and More

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards officially marked the beginning of Hollywood's 2026 awards season. The big winners of the night in the film category were One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, and Sinners. KPop Demon Hunters, a hit Netflix animated series, and Squid Game 3, a popular Netflix fantasy thriller drama series about a mysterious survival game, also joined the winners' list and bagged the Best Animated Feature award, the Best Song award, and the Best Foreign Language Series award.

The 31st annual award ceremony took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (January 4). Frankenstein, the horror classic, and Sinners, a Vampire film, tied for the top spot with four awards each. Frankenstein received the Best Supporting Actor, the Best Costume Design award, the Best Hair and Makeup award, and the Best Production Design award. Meanwhile, Sinners took home the Best young actor/actress award, the Best original screenplay award, the Best casting and ensemble award, and the Best score award.

One Battle After Another won the Best Picture award, along with the Best Director award and the Best Original Screenplay award. In the television category, Adolescence, a Netflix series, topped the list with four awards. Both, The Studio, Apple TV show, and The Pitt, HBO hit drama, won three awards. The Pitt received the Best Drama Series award, the Best Actor in a Drama Series award, and the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award.

The Studio took home the Best Comedy Series award, the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award, and the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Meanwhile, Adolescence bagged the Best limited series award, Best actor in a limited series or movie made for TV award, the Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for TV award, and the Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for TV award.

2026 Critics Choice Awards Complete Winners List

BEST PICTURE

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24) - WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features) - WINNER

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Zach Cregger – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby (A24)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Will Tracy – Bugonia (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet (Focus Features)

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix) - WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme (A24)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST EDITING

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) - WINNER

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson

– F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount

Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga

Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures) - WINNER

Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys – Warfare (A24)

HAIR AND MAKEUP

Flora Moody and John Nolan - 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey - Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry - Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox and Mia Neal - The Smashing Machine (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat and Jason Collins - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier and Laura Blount - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

SOUND

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John - F1 (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Greg Chapman - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor - One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco and David V. Butler - Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas - Sirāt (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff and Richard Spooner - Warfare (A24)

VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett - Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) - WINNER

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price and Keith Dawson - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets and José Granell - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland and Kirstin Hall - Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean - Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams - Superman (Warner Bros.)

SCORE

Hans Zimmer - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Max Richter - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme (A24)

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

SONG

Drive by Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Golden by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy - KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) - WINNER

I Lied to You by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson - Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Clothed by the Sun by Daniel Blumberg - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Train Dreams by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams (Netflix)

The Girl in the Bubble by Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV) - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV) - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER

Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) - WINNER

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock) - WINNER

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

The Gorge (Apple TV)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Summer of '69 (Hulu)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock) - WINNER

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Michael Peña – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Julianne Moore – Sirens (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix) - WINNER

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central) - WINNER

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) - WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Conan O'Brien Must Go (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) - WINNER

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL