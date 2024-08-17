Scott Bloomquist: Racing Legend Dies in Plane Crash Aged 60 After Small Aircraft He Was Piloting Plummets Near His Tennessee Home

Racing legend Scott Bloomquist died in a plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee, early Friday morning, multiple outlets reported. Bloomquist was reportedly piloting the plane when it crashed around 7:15 a.m. ET. The 60-year-old was highly esteemed in the racing world and was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.

Bloomquist's illustrious career featured victories in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series thrice, the Dirt Late Model Dream Series eight times, and the World 100 four times. He also claimed the 2004 World of Outlaws Late Model Series title and was honored as the 2006 RPM Racing News Driver of the Year.

Shocking Death

Fellow racer Reid Millard took to Facebook to provide more details about the tragedy. "Scott Bloomquist was a great friend of mine along with a lot of people in the Dirt Late Model and racing community," he wrote.

"His mother Georgette just called me and wanted me to announce that he lost his life this morning.

"At 7:15 EST this morning Scott was out flying his vintage airplane and had a crash on the Bloomquist family farm.

"The local fire department and law enforcement are still on the scene."

According to FloRacing, Bloomquist is survived by his parents, sister, and daughter, Ariel.

Social media has been filled with tributes celebrating Bloomquist's major contributions to the sport. "One of the saddest days in dirt racing history," wrote one user, amassing over 1,000 likes.

"Just awful news," added Couch Racer Shop. "The word legend gets thrown around a little too often sometimes. But it's the only way to describe Scott Bloomquist. RIP Bloomer."

"There is a level of sheer, uncompromising bad-assedness that the human race will never again reach. Scott Bloomquist was one level above that," another wrote. "RIP to a legend."

Illustrious Career

Bloomquist started his racing career at the age of 16 in 1980, driving his father's old car. Throughout his 44-year career, he recorded over 100 race wins and secured five series championships in the Hav-A-Tampa Dirt Racing Series.

He also won 94 In the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races and clinched the series title three times.

His impressive career also included 33 wins and one championship in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

Bloomquist, who accumulated over 600 career wins, suffered several severe injuries in recent years. In 2019, he suffered a motorcycle accident that affected his leg and hip. By 2023, Bloomquist was contending with prostate cancer and ongoing back issues.

Despite the challenges, Bloomquist was reportedly aiming to make a comeback and compete in major series events in 2024.

His most recent victories were in 2017 and 2018 at the Dirt Late Model Dream event, a race he won four times throughout his career.