As the entire world is trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak that is wreaking havoc in all nooks of the planet, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has raised concerns about the possibility of another pandemic wave.

The Scare Continues

Fauci made these remarks during Politico's Pulse Check podcast on Wednesday. During the talk, he revealed that more pandemic waves could ravage humanity in the coming years.

"I tend not to be pessimistic, but I tend to be realistic about the foibles of our society and of our human nature. So I think we're going to have outbreaks after this outbreak," said Fauci.

Fauci also made it clear that reopening the economy is a must to survive, but he urged everyone to practice five or six fundamental health measures. He also added that all Americans should band together to fight against this common enemy, and a single flaw from one person could make the whole system and efforts unsuccessful.

"There seems to be a misperception that either you shut down completely and damage a lot of things, mental health, the economy, all kinds of things — or let it rip and do whatever you want. There's a stepwise fashion that you can open up the economy successfully," added Fauci.

Coronavirus Outbreak is a Perfect Storm

A few days back, Fauci called the coronavirus pandemic 'a perfect storm' with no end in near sight. The infectious disease doctor also added that it is practically impossible to completely eradicate the pandemic. However, he assured that effective public health measures and the introduction of good vaccines could control the spread of the pandemic.

In the meantime, the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths on August 06, the highest since May 07. According to the latest statistics, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 1,62,000 people, while the total number of positive cases has crossed five million.