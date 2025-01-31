The Scandal of Chunhwa: Cast Member Jang Ryul Spills About Choi Hwan's Romance with Princess Hwa Ri

The Scandal of Chunhwa cast member Jang Ryul has some details about the romantic relationship between Choi Hwan and Princess Hwa Ri in the upcoming historical romance drama. According to the actor, Choi Hwan feels that Princess Hwa Ri is everything to him as he carefully listens to her and pays close attention to her emotions.

The Scandal of Chunhwa is an upcoming TVING historical romance drama scheduled to premiere on Thursday (February 6). The mini-series will feature Go Ara, Chang Ryul, and Kang Chan Hee in lead roles. Go Ara will portray Princess Hwa Ri, Jang Ryul will play Choi Hwan, the most notorious playboy in the city, and SF9 member Chani will appear as Jang Won, the most eligible bachelor in the city.

Seo Eun Jung wrote the script, and Lee Kwang Young directed the K-drama. The story begins after Princess Hwa Ri experiences a heartbreak. She makes a shocking declaration following the incident. The surprising decision throws the royal palace into turmoil. The princess announces her decision to choose her future husband by herself. She gets entangled with two men during the process. The mini-series will revolve around the princess' relationship with notorious playboy Choi Hwan and eligible bachelor Jang Won.

'Princess Hwa Ri is Everything'

Jang Ryul said Princess Hwa Ri is everything to Choi Hwan. He enjoys paying attention to her emotions and carefully listening to her. The actor said love and work are the two most significant things in Choi Hwan's life because he finds confidence in these two things.

"I focused on depicting a character who strives to find confidence in two things most central to his life: work and love. For Choi Hwan, Princess Hwa Ri is everything. Just as he carefully listens to her heart and pays close attention to her emotions," the actor said.

The cast member said he made a conscious effort to stay attuned to his costars by observing their performances and maintaining focus on set. The actor said the drama is set in a world that is different from the present world. So, he felt excited to show a new side of himself as an actor through this historical romance drama. He teased diverse forms of love and the unique charms of each character.

"I wanted to convey the depth and weight of the love that Choi Hwan experiences. I tried to identify the enigmatic charm of Choi Hwan—the key was portraying the gap between his public persona and his internal conflicts. Beyond Choi Hwan and Hwa Ri, viewers will also enjoy comparing the diverse forms of love and unique charms of other characters within the drama's universe. It will make the experience even richer," the actor shared.