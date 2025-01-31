Check In Hanyang Episode 13: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 13 will air on Channel A on Saturday (February 1) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will feature potential conflicts between Lee Eun Ho, Hong Duk Soo, Ko Soo Ra, and Cheon Jun Hwa. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang is an ongoing romance drama set in the Joseon era, which premiered on Saturday (December 21). The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

How to Watch?

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on Channel A on Saturday (February 1) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 13:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang episode 13 preview teases potential conflicts between Lee Eun Ho, Hong Duk Soo, Ko Soo Ra, and Cheon Jun Hwa. The newly released stills show Ko Soo Ra quietly watching Cheon Jun Hwa as he drinks alone in distress. The viewers can expect to watch the outcome of the quartet's split. Will their intertwined fates lead to new problems?