For Eagle Brothers Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

For Eagle Brothers is an upcoming KBS drama that revolves around the life of five brothers who own a traditional brewery called Eagle Brewery. The brewery has been traditionally making liquor for three generations. The story begins after the eldest sister-in-law becomes the head of the family. She took responsibility after her husband passed away just ten days after their marriage.

The mini-series features Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Lee Pil Mo, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Park, Lee Seok Gi, and Yoo In Young. Screenwriter Goo Hyun Sook wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Sang Yeol directed it. The K-drama will air a new episode on KBS every Saturday and Sunday.

How to Watch?

For Eagle Brothers will premiere on KBS2 on Saturday (February 1) at 8:00 p.m. KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of For Eagle Brothers Episode 1:

US - 7:00 a.m.

Canada - 7:00 a.m.

Australia - 8:30 p.m.

New Zealand - 11:00 a.m.

Japan - 8:00 p.m.

Mexico - 8:00 a.m.

Brazil - 8:00 a.m.

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m.

India - 4:30 p.m.

Indonesia - 6:00 p.m.

Singapore - 7:00 p.m.

China - 7:00 p.m.

Europe - 1:00 p.m.

France - 1:00 p.m.

Spain - 1:00 p.m.

UK - 12:00 a.m.

South Africa - 12:00 p.m.

Philippines - 7:00 p.m.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature sweet moments between Kwang Sook and Jang Soo. A photo shows Jang Soo fearlessly stepping in to help Kwang Sook and saving her from a thug who barged into the post office. Another image shows the couple on their wedding day.

A promotional still teases an unexpected encounter between Kwang Sook and Dong Seok on their wedding day. According to the production team, the first episode will feature a lovely romance between Kwang Sook and Jang Soo while featuring accidental encounters between Kwang Sook and Dong Seok.

"The first episode will feature a lovely romance between Kwang Sook and Jang Soo. We hope viewers stay tuned to see how their first meeting goes and what events will unfold for them. Additionally, we invite everyone to watch the seemingly unrelated Kwang Sook and Dong Seok as their fate intertwines in unexpected ways," the producers shared.