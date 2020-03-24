SBS has released new stills of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer historical fantasy thriller "The King: Eternal Monarch". The newly-released photos feature cast members Lee Jung Jin and Jung Eun Chae in action. In the mini-series, Lee Jung Jin will be portraying the main antagonist Lee Rim and Jung Eun Chae will be playing the role of prime minister Goo Seo Ryung.

The first set of images features actress Jung Eun Chae as the young and charming prime minister Goo Seo Ryung. In every image, the actress looks confident and focussed as the female antagonist in the story. The character will be having a one-sided romantic relationship with Lee Min Ho's character in the show, which will eventually result in a rivalry with Kim Go Eun's character.

The actress recently revealed that she is really happy and excited to be a part of a project written by popular screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. She also said it is an honour for her to work with a team that involves a brilliant director as well as a highly talented cast and crew. The cast member then assured Korean drama lovers world-wide that they will find enjoyment through the project.

Meanwhile, the production company of the historical fantasy thriller -- Hwa&Dam Pictures -- praised actress Jung Eun Chae for her passionate acting. According to the firm, her character will definitely make viewers glued to the screens.

Another set of promotional photos released by SBS are of actor Lee Jung Jin. In the mini-series, he will portray the male antagonist Lee Rim. The character is described as a greedy person with a charming personality. Though the character description of Lee Jung Jin indicates that he will appear in a single role, the promotional stills tease twin roles for him. In the newly released images, he can be seen as a public service worker who looks very suspicious.

"The King: Eternal Monarch" revolves around the life of a 33-year-old emperor named Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) and his relationship with a young detective named Jung Tae Eul (portrayed by Kim Go Eun). The mini-series is written by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook of "The Heirs", "Goblin" and "Descendants of the Sun" fame. It is directed by director Baek Sang Hoon of "Moonlight Drawn by the Clouds" and "School 2015" fame.

The mini-series is expected to premiere on SBS on April 17 – a week after the finale of currently running K-drama Hyena. It will feature actors Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Kim Young Ok, Jeon Bae Soo, Seo Jeong Yeon and Park Won Sang in supporting roles.