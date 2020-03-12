The King: Eternal Monarch is one of the most anticipated Korean dramas (K-drama) to premiere on SBS this year. The historical fantasy thriller will mark as the comeback project of popular hallyu star Lee Min Ho. His last small screen work was the 2016 romantic fantasy thriller The Legend of the Blue Sea with Jun Ji Hyun.

After his appearance in The Legend of the Blue Sea, the 32-year-old actor took a two-year break from the entertainment industry for his military enlistment. He did his military training for four weeks at the Korea Army Training Centre in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, before doing his public service duties. He was discharged from military service on April 25, 2019.

Ever since then, fans of the Korean heartthrob were eagerly waiting to hear about his first comeback project. He confirmed his appearance in the The King: Eternal Monarch in May 2019, through the production company Hwa&Dam Pictures. During the announcement, the firm promised a "mature" and "deeper" acting from Min Ho in this project.

What is the story of this historical fantasy thriller?

The mini-series revolves around the life of a young Korean emperor named Lee Gon, portrayed by Lee Min Ho, and his relationship with a detective named Jung Tae Eul, played by Kim Go Eun. In the K-drama, the onscreen couple will work together to protect the people in two parallel worlds from some villainous characters.

The SBS drama will also feature Woo Do Hwan in two roles -- as a public service worker named Jo Eun Seob and as the emperor's bodyguard Jo Young. Other cast members of the mini-series are Kim Kyung Nam as Kang Shin Jae, Jung Eun Chae as Gu Seo Ryung, Lee Jung Jin as Lee Rim, Kim Young Ok as Noh Ok Nam, Jeon Bae Soo as Jung Do In, Seo Jeong Yeon as Song Jung Hye and Park Won Sang as Park Moon Shik.

How to watch The King: Eternal Monarch live online

The historical fantasy thriller is expected to air on SBS on April 17 at 10pm KST. Drama lovers in Korea can watch the show on TV by tuning in to SBS. They can also stream it on their laptops or smartphones by browsing through the official website of the broadcasting channel. Meanwhile, non-Korean speaking population will have to wait until April 18 to watch the K-drama with subtitles on various streaming sites.

With just a month left for the premiere of the mini-series, SBS has released the second teaser for it. The promo video gives a glimpse of the relationship between emperor Lee Gun and detective Jung Tae Eul. During the 30-second-long clip, the onscreen couple becomes very close to each other and they share the pain of parting ways from each another.

Watch the teaser below:

