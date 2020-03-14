SBS has revealed five sub-plots of its upcoming K-drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' on Friday, March 13. It includes a rivalry between Lee Min Ho and Kim Kyung Nam as well as Kim Go Eun and Jung Eun Chae. The details were released through a character relationship chart of the historical fantasy thriller. Read on to know more about it.

The character relationship chart has been doing the rounds on Twitter for a week. However, no one really noticed the message that is conveyed through the chart until SBS officially released it. The most interesting feature of this chart is that it did not just introduce the characters to the viewers and reveal their relationships with one another. But it also teased the upcoming conflicts.

So, let's check out the five different sub-plots of The King: Eternal Monarch that were revealed through the character relationship chart, including a love triangle for Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun.

A conflict between Lee Min Ho and Kim Kyung Nam

In the mini-series, Lee Min Ho will be playing the role of a young Korean emperor named Lee Gon and Kim Kyung Nam will be portraying detective Kang Shin Jae. Though the characters are born at different times at different worlds, fate could bring them together and their indifference could make an interesting sub-plot. According to the character relationship chart, both the characters will get entangled in a love triangle with Kim Go Eun's character.

A clash between Kim Go Eun and Jung Eun Chae

A clash between two female characters has always served as an interesting plot for a drama. The same format is being tried out in the upcoming fantasy thriller. In the Kdrama, Kim Go Eun will be portraying a modern-day detective named detective Jung Tae Eul and a criminal named Luna in Lee Gon's world and Jung Eun Chae is playing the role of prime minister Goo Seo Ryung. Both the ladies fall in love with the male lead and it creates tension in the story.

Onscreen romance for Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun

Though the lead characters in the show get entangled in love triangles, the character relationship chart for The King: Eternal Monarch introduces them as a power couple.

A mystery behind Woo Do Hwan

Just like Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan also has two roles to play in the drama – as the emperor's bodyguard Jo Young and as the public service worker Jo Eun Seob. The character may have a lot to tell the emperor about the conspiracy behind his father's death. The viewers will get to know about it as the story unfolds.

Kim Yong Ji in two roles

The actress also portrays two roles in the mini-series – as the emperor's public relations officer Myung Seung Ah and as house owner Myung Na Ri. The character seems to have a strong connection with Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. The King: Eternal Monarch is expected to premiere on SBS on April 17 at 10 pm KST. The mini-series is written by Kim Eun Sook and directed by Baek Sang Hoon.